Equest’s 40th Anniversary Gala is June 5

Equest’s 40th Anniversary Gala: Celebrating 40 Years of Horse Power, is led by Co-Chairs Lisa and Kendall Laughlin and Katherine and Austin Wyker. The gala evening’s events feature a welcoming cocktail reception, seated deluxe dinner, live and silent auctions, and a performance by the energetic 11-piece Walton Stout Band of the Jordan Kahn Group. All of Equest’s partners, clients, friends, and Hoofed Health Care Heroes – the beloved therapy horses – will unite to celebrate their 40-year history. The gala raises much-needed funds to allow Equest to continue its life-changing impact.

Famed Chef Dean Fearing will create a multi-course gourmet dinner menu for Equest’s 40th Anniversary Gala June 5. The “Father of Southwestern Cuisine,” Fearing is frequently seen donning a signature crisp white chef’s coat with jeans and custom-made Lucchese cowboy boots. Texas Wagyu Brisket and Granny Fearing’s “Paper Bag Shook” Fried Chicken with classic southern sides of jalapeno grits, Gun Barrel greens, and pickled okra are on the menu.

Equestrian couture will replace tuxedos and gowns, and magnolias will adorn the transformed arena for the Equest 40th Anniversary Gala.

Equest’s 40 Years of Horse Power

Equest’s 40th Anniversary Gala: Celebrating 40 Years of Horse Power will be held on Saturday, June 5, from 6 to 11 p.m., at the Al Hill, Jr. Arena, at Equest at Texas Horse Park (811 Pemberton Hill Road in Dallas). Underwriting opportunities are available at various levels. Tables for 10 are available to purchase starting at $5,000, with individual tickets priced at $250 at equest.org/gala. For more information, please call 972.412.1099.

“Humans. Horses. Hope. This has been our mantra since 1981 when Equest opened as the first therapeutic horsemanship center in Texas,” says Equest CEO Lili Kellogg. “It makes my heart full to be celebrating this mantra 40 years later with the ones whose hard work and dedication have made Equest what it is today, an internationally-recognized industry leader.”

Founded in 1981, Equest provides equine assisted learning, therapies and counseling to children and adults with physical, cognitive, sensory, coping and learning disabilities, as well as veterans and their dependents who receive all of Equest’s services at no charge. The services provided include physical and occupational therapy, equine facilitated counseling and equine assisted learning, therapeutic carriage driving, therapeutic horsemanship and competition. With the help of 30 therapy horses, eight instructors, four therapists, three counselors, and 700 volunteers, lives are changed for more than 2,000 served annually. Equest was the first PATH International Premier Accredited Center in Texas and remains one of the largest in the country. Equest offers an engaging volunteer program that provides 30,000 hours of direct program service opportunities each year.