Equest kicked off their 2020 gala at a delightful party, attended by over 100 guests at Stanley Korshak on Feb. 12. Mini Ambassadors Ranger and Dare, miniature horses under 36 inches tall, welcomed guests. Elizabeth Fischer chaired the party, with Honorary Co-chairs Lynn and Allan McBee.

Dan Ross Nabb Production Company provided an oversized Oscar award that overlooked the room. Sixty Vines furnished delicious bites, with tastings from The Macallan Scotch Whisky bar. A signature Old Hollywood martini, champagne, and other adult beverages were also available. DJ Blake Ward kept the tempo upbeat as guests mingled and shopped the store’s luxury apparel and accessories. Stanley Korshak graciously donated 15 percent of the evening’s proceeds to Equest.

Lili Kellogg, Equest CEO, provided some exciting details for the 2020 Equest Gala. Five Leading Ladies, dramatically dressed and styled in Old Hollywood glamour by Stanley Korshak, will serve as the Gala’s hosts and ambassadors this year.

Annie Griffeth, Equest Gala Chair in 2019; former equestrian Katherine Wyker, new Equest board member who serves as Gala Auction Chair; equestrian and frequent Equest volunteer Lucy Bannon; 2020 Gala Chair Elizabeth Fischer; and Honorary Co-Chair Lynn McBee are the Leading Ladies.

Guests heard from Caitlin Laughlin and her daughter, Elizabeth, a young Equest client diagnosed with cerebral palsy. The Laughlins had a lot to celebrate that evening, since five-year-old Elizabeth stood and walked to her physical therapist earlier that day, the first time without her walker.

2020 Equest Gala

“An Evening in Old Hollywood,” the 2020 Equest gala, is April 25 in Hyatt Regency’s Landmark Ballroom. For ticket or sponsorship information, visit equest.org.

Founded in 1981, Equest provides equine assisted learning, therapies and counseling to children and adults with physical, cognitive, sensory, coping and learning disabilities and veterans with adjustment challenges. The services provided include physical and occupational therapy, equine facilitated counseling and equine assisted learning, therapeutic carriage driving, therapeutic horsemanship and competition. With the help of 30 therapy horses, eight instructors, four therapists, three counselors, and 700 volunteers, lives are changed for more than 2,000 served annually. Equest was the first PATH International Premier Accredited Center in Texas and remains one of the largest in the country. Equest offers an engaging volunteer program that provides 30,000 hours of direct program service opportunities each year.