Shooting At Dollar General In Lancaster Not A Robbery

Lancaster Shooting On Monday at Dollar General, No Injuries Reported

On May 24, 2021 at 5:54pm Lancaster officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 2600 block of W Wintergreen Rd Lancaster, TX. Initial reports state the shooter was a victim of an Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle two days prior in Dallas, TX in which his black Dodge was stolen from his home.

A little before 6pm the victim of the UUMV located his stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Dollar General at Wintergreen and Houston School Road.

After locating his stolen vehicle the male blocked the vehicle into a parking spot and opened fire into the passenger side window. The vehicle was occupied by one Hispanic male who was not injured by the gunfire. The victim of the shooting declined to press charges for aggravated assault at this time.

The shooter was arrested for deadly conduct. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. All parties involved have been identified. This is an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.

The stolen vehicle is being investigated by the Dallas Police Department.