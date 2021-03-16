Enter The 2021 Midlothian Business Plan Competition NOW!

Share via: 0 Shares 0





We often find ourselves sitting around thinking of business ideas and wondering if they could be “pitched” to investors. If you’re a Midlothian business, here’s your chance to pitch your big idea to the Chamber of Commerce and possibly win some money!

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce has announced the second annual 2021 Midlothian Business Plan Competition. The competition features a Pitch Night on Thursday, April 15 where the top three finalists present their business plans to judges made up of local business owners and community leaders.

The top three highest scored business proposals will receive cash and prizes from Midlothian chamber businesses. The winning presentation will receive $5,000 and in-kind services for a total package valued nearly $10,000. Second and third place businesses will also take home cash prizes and in-kind services. Deadline to submit a business plan is Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Download the registration form and competition details HERE.

$5,000 for First Place

$3,000 for Second Place

$1,000 for Third Place

The Chamber launched the Business Plan Competition in 2019. With nearly a dozen applicants, volunteer judges selected three top finalists who made presentations to the judges in November. The winning team, 878 Airsoft, a new business in Midlothian, presented a proposal to grow their business in new directions and appeal to a broader audience.

Laura Terhune, Chamber CEO, stated, “We were very pleased at the quality of applications we received.” She continued, “At last year’s Pitch Night, it was quite difficult for the judges to choose a winner because all of the ideas were well thought out and worthy of support.”

Grand Prize $10,000 in Case and In-Kind Prizes

The Chamber’s Board Chair, Angel Biasatti, with Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, was one of the organizers of the competition. “We can’t wait to see the great new business ideas from this year’s contestants,” she said, “Some Midlothian entrepreneur is going to win $10,000 in cash and in-kind prizes; however, you can only win if you apply!”

Midlothian-area businesses are encouraged to apply for this year’s Business Plan Competition. The application fee is $50 payable to the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce.

Applications must be received with payment by 5 pm on Wednesday, March 24. Pitch night will be Thursday, April 15 at the Midlothian Conference Center and the public is invited to attend.

Chamber sponsors include Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Tarleton State University- Midlothian Campus, Frost Bank, First Financial Bank and Omega Airline Software.

In-kind sponsors include A Fairchild, PC, Hardesty Law Firm, First Financial Bank, Paragon Payroll, Diamond Voice Cloud Phone Service, Frost Bank, and the UPS Store.

Additional information can be found on the Chamber’s website (www.midlothianchamber.org) or telephone the office for details: 972-723-8600.

