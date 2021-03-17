Storm Losses? How to Set Up a FEMA Online Account

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Survivors of the severe winter storms in Texas can make it easier to communicate with FEMA by creating an online account. You can upload documents and check the status of your application from anywhere with an internet connection.

Getting started

First, if you have not applied with FEMA, you may either:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov; or

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

Wait times for calling the Helpline may be longer than usual. Please be patient. Applying online is quicker.

To download the FEMA app:

Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362;

Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362;

Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.

Applying online or with your FEMA app is easy and available 24 hours a day.

To create an online disaster assistance account:

After applying, you may stay on DisasterAssistance.gov to create a personal online disaster assistance account to stay in touch with FEMA. To create one:

Click the green Check Status button at bottom of DisasterAssistance.gov.

Click the blue Create Account button at bottom of page.

Enter your date of birth and Social Security number, which you provided previously when applying for assistance.

Answer four security questions that are generated from public record data to verify your identity.

Create a user ID and password.

Enter an email address. FEMA will send a temporary PIN to it within 24 hours. Follow the instructions in the email to finish creating your account.

If you need further assistance:

To get help with accessing your account or for lost or forgotten user ID, password or PIN, call the tech support desk at 800-745-0243. It is always open. You will need to provide your FEMA application number and Social Security number.

Help desk staff cannot create your online account nor provide help with your FEMA account or application; direct these inquiries to the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Call this number, too, to register for federal aid consideration if you don’t have a smartphone or online access. The FEMA app can be downloaded for either Apple or Android devices.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585.) It is available 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST daily.

For more information on the severe winter storms in Texas, visit fema.gov/disaster/4586. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.

People whose first language is not English may find translations of this document in other languages by using the following quick links on FEMA.gov: Arabic | Chinese | English | Hindi | Korean | Spanish | Tagalog | Urdu | Vietnamese.

For concerns and allegations of discrimination, please contact the Office of Equal Rights at headquarters at 202-212-3535 or [email protected]

Comments

comments