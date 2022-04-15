Ellis County Sherriff Discharges Firearm During Red Oak Welfare Investigation Call

Facebook

Wednesday evening residents of Red Oak took to social media to see if anyone knew why there was a large police presence on Creek View Drive. They reported seeing more than ten police and sheriff vehicles, and the road was shut down on both sides of Creek View and westbound on Red Oak Rd. Crime Scene tape was also visible. While there was much speculation around what happened, no one knew had the facts.

Today, Red Oak Police Department issued the following statement:

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at approximately 2023 hours (8:23 pm), the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch center received a 911 call for service from a concerned citizen regarding a welfare concern in the 100 block of Creek View Drive East in Red Oak. Ellis County Patrol Deputies, along with Officers from the Red Oak Police Department responded to the welfare investigation. During the investigation, an Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Deputy discharged their firearm resulting in no injuries to any involved parties. A male subject was seen with a shotgun immediately prior to the shooting.

The Red Oak Police Department and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office requested the investigation to be conducted by the Texas Rangers.

The investigation is currently active, and any inquiries should be directed to Sergeant Sara Warren of the Texas Department of Public Safety at 903-872-5631.

Date: 4/15/2022

Call # 22RP016674

Issued by: The Red Oak Police Department

Authorized by: Chief Garland Wolf