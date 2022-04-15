New Regional Manufacturing & Innovation Center Brings 150 Jobs To Cedar Hill

Facebook

At Tuesday’s Cedar Hill City Council meeting, the Council approved an agreement with Pratt Industries, Inc. (through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pratt Corrugated Holdings, Inc.) to locate a Regional Manufacturing & Innovation Center at High Point 67. Pratt will be the primary tenant on the High Point 67 campus, occupying one million square feet and investing more than $200 million in equipment, inventory, and building improvements.

Pratt is America’s 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world’s largest, privately-held producer of 100% recycled containerboard. The Georgia-based company operates an extensive Recycling Company to supply five of the most modern, 100% recycled paper mills in the country.

Pratt’s Cedar Hill facility will employ 150 full-time workers to manufacture corrugated boxes and custom packaging solutions. For job information see the Pratt website https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home?c=1172551&d=ExternalCareerSite

71st Factory in the US

“We’re very honored to be in Cedar Hill and we’re committed to the great state of Texas – in fact this is our 5th box factory here,” said Anthony Pratt, executive chairman of Pratt Industries. “We have long prided ourselves on the fact that we employ 11,000 Americans in well-paying, green-collar manufacturing jobs and we have now invested in America to the value of $10 billion. Cedar Hill will be our 71st factory in the USA.”

“The City’s partnership with Hillwood on the High Point 67 project is already bearing fruit for our community through significant capital investment and well-paying green-collar jobs,” says Mayor Stephen Mason. “I am thrilled to welcome Pratt Industries to Cedar Hill as a company that shares our values of community partnership and environmental sustainability. Pratt’s Regional Manufacturing and Innovation Center is one more example of opportunities growing naturally in Cedar Hill.”

“We are excited to partner with the city of Cedar Hill and its officials to open this state of the art facility and bring new, green collar jobs to the area,” said Mike Tansey, President of Pratt’s Southwest Converting Division.

Working With City & Cedar Hill ISD For Job Training

Pratt plans to sponsor a training and development program in collaboration with the city and school district. “Pratt believes in investing in our employees and the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Tansey. “We have a strong history of providing continuous education, apprenticeships and on-the-job training opportunities for our employees. This joint collaboration with Cedar Hill and the school district is a great opportunity for us to encourage and invest in the community’s young talent and to help them find meaningful employment and long term financial stability.”

High Point 67, located on S. US-67 south of Mount Lebanon Road, is a Class A logistics and manufacturing center with up to two million square feet on more than 180 acres. Developed by Hillwood, the project is expected to generate more than $200 million in capital investment and support the creation of hundreds of jobs in Cedar Hill. The project’s location provides excellent highway visibility and access, proximity to an abundant workforce, and easy connectivity to the region. For more information on the project, visit hillwoodinvestmentproperties.com.