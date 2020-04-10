Ellis County Has 71 COVID-19 Cases

April 10, 2020 – The Ellis County Local Health Authority has confirmed 8 additional cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to 71 cases of COVID-19.

As of this evening, there is one additional confirmed positive in Ennis, two in Midlothian, two in Red Oak, and three in Waxahachie.

Six of the total 71 cases are in the recovered category.

Today, we drove through Midlothian to see if people were staying home or out and about. The line at Chick-fil-A in Midlothian was long and there were employees wearing face masks taking orders. Kroger had a mostly full parking lot, which would be expected on a “normal” Easter weekend. Out of the people we observed, it looked like about 50% were wearing cloth masks.

Remember while face masks aren’t required, the CDC recommends wearing something to cover your face. And even if your face is covered, you should still remain a physical distance of at least six feet from others.

Ellis County remains under a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order through April 30, 2020.

It’s important to remember the drive-thru testing sites in Dallas County will be closed on Sunday for Easter.

If you’re finding creative ways to spend your extra time at home and want to share them, please email us at editor@focusdailynews.com.

