Ellis County COVID-19 Cases Rise In Red Oak

April 29, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of six additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, one probable, and twelve recoveries in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to 167 cases of COVID-19, including 97 recoveries.

Two of the recovered cases of COVID-19 are from Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Waxahachie. This includes two female residents of the ages of 70 and 84.

The identified probable case includes a 35 year-old male of the City of Midlothian. Six of these additional cases are residents of the City of Red Oak. This includes a 28 year-old male, two 39 year-old females, a 41 year-old male, a 57 year-old male, and a 72 year-old male resident.

Ellis County Emergency Management continues to urge residents to physical distance, wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your face. The virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. Residents should wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

Today, Costco announced all customers beginning May 4, 2020 will be required to wear a mask or cloth face covering. As businesses and restaurants open starting Friday, they may also require customers to wear a mask. While there’s no requirement to wear a mask in Ellis County, a business can refuse entry or service to anyone not complying with their rules.

