Ellis County Continues Expanding ICU Capacity, 5 Additional Fatalities

526 Active COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County

As hospitalizations for COVID remain high, Ellis County has expanded their ICU from the standard 18 beds to 31 as of today to accommodate the spike in COVID-19 patients. Twenty four of the 31 patients are being treated for COVID-19. Overall, the total number of hospitalized patients for COVID-19 in Ellis County has decreased to 116. *Last week there were 130 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. However, the number of fatalities has increased to 342, up five from last week.

According to DSHS there are 526 active COVID-19 cases in Ellis County as of today. COVID-19 cases in Midlothian ISD are also rising, today’s dashboard shows a total of 121 COVID-19 positive cases in the district. MISD does not break the cases down by students or staff.

Last week the City of Midlothian reminded people to follow CDC guidelines as Ellis County is an area with high levels of transmission.

“Because Ellis County and Midlothian are categorized as areas with “High” levels of COVID-19 transmission (https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view), it is more important than ever to follow the CDC’s guidelines. The mayor has asked that the guidelines be repeated here in hopes that together we can reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Wear a mask to protect yourself and others and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) from others who don’t live with you.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19.

Get a COVID-19 vaccine. www.vaccine.gov.

Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean frequently touched objects and surfaces daily. If someone is sick or has tested positive for COVID-19, disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Monitor your health daily and if you have symptoms, get tested: DSHS COVID-19 Testing Site locations: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html…

UTSW Modeling Predicts North Texas Hospitalizations Will Increase Over The Next Several weeks

UTSW reports, “The total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in North Texas is expected to continue to increase over the next several weeks, according to our latest COVID-19 forecasting model, updated today.”

DSHS shared on Facebook, “Delta continues to cause a serious situation in Texas, especially for our hospitals. Get fully vaccinated and take proven steps to stop the spread.” Today’s

#COVID19TX Update:

↔️13,122 new confirmed cases (7-day avg)

⬆️155 fatalities reported (7-day avg)

⬆️13,928 current hospitalizations

In Dallas County, today they reported 1,183 new positive COVID-19 cases and ten deaths. And according to Judge Jenkins there are again zero staffed pediatric ICU beds in TSA E which covers 19 counties. Its important to remember, Ellis County doesn’t have any pediatric hospital beds.