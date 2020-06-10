Free COVID-19 Testing In Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie- The City of Grand Prairie will offer free drive through testing for COVID-19 at the city’s Veterans Park Event Center parking lot, 925 Conover Dr. on Saturday, June 20 from 8 a.m. – Noon by appointment only. Tuesday and Thursday appointments are also available from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Call or text 1-888-766-6653 to make your appointment. Your call will be handled by the city of Grand Prairie’s contractor for Drive-Through Testing, the MD Medical Group. No walk ups allowed. No drive ups without appointment. Please provide proof you live or work in Grand Prairie by showing your passport, utility bill, or pay stub.

Testing will be provided for people who meet the following criteria.

With Symptoms:

Healthcare facility workers First responders City employees Any Grand Prairie resident Any employee of a Grand Prairie business (please provide proof of employment)

Without Symptoms

First responders Healthcare facility workers Anyone 65 years or older Anyone with a chronic health issue (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc) Grocery store employees Essential retail store workers City employees

Appointments can also be made for free at home testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling or texting 1-888-766-6653 for Grand Prairie residents who are symptomatic and disabled or have no transportation.

The MD Medical Group appointment call center is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Patient forms may be completed at test site. Download a Patient Form in advance of appointment.

