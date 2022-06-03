Early Vote Information for the Upcoming June 18th Joint Runoff Election

Facebook

Dallas, Texas – Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello reminds eligible voters that early voting for the June 18th Joint Runoff Election begins Monday, June 6th, and ends Tuesday, June 14th.

Dallas County qualified voters can cast their ballot at any vote center in the county. There will be 10 vote centers open within the participating jurisdictions during early voting. A complete list of those locations can be found by following this link – Early Vote Location List. Voters can also find their nearest early vote location by using DCED’s Early Voting Location Finder.

Dallas County voters can find their sample ballot online by following this link – Sample Ballot. Voters are allowed to bring a printed copy of their sample ballot with them to the polls as reference material.

Alternatively, voters who meet one of the following qualifications can vote by mail

65 years of age or older

Person with a disability (as defined in Texas Election Code 82.002(a))

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

Civilly Committed Under 841, Health and Safety Code

Out of the county during the entire election including early voting

Eligible voters can download their Application for Ballot By Mail(ABBM) by following this link – Application. When filling out the application be sure to fill out all 5 sections thoroughly. You MUST include either your Texas Driver’s License Number or the last four digits of your Social Security Number on your application. We recommend that you fill in both. Voters can find a helpful instructional video on filling out and submitting your application by following this link – ABBM Instructions.

The deadline to return the Application for Ballot By Mail (ABBM) to vote in the June 18th Joint Runoff Election is Tuesday, June 7th.