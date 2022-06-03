Duncanville Investigation Leads To Seizure Of $10 Million In Illegal Narcotics

30 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville, TX – On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Duncanville Police Department’s Narcotics and SWAT units, with the assistance of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, executed a narcotics evidentiary search warrant at 5512 S. Cockrell Hill Road, in the City of Dallas, Texas.

Over the last couple of months, the Duncanville Police Department’s Narcotics unit has been conducting a thorough investigation of the location after receiving a tip of illegal narcotics activity.

Federal Level Narcotics Charges

During the initial execution of the search warrant, four adults and one juvenile were detained without further incident. Two detainees will face Federal level narcotics charges while the other subjects were determined to be uninvolved with the investigated activity.

During the search, investigators located several black plastic pallets commonly used to conceal methamphetamine, as well as quantities of powder and drums of liquid methamphetamine that were being processed for crystallization. Investigators confirmed the small plastic voids within the body of the plastic pallets contained quantities of methamphetamine, covered with black epoxy to conceal the contents.

In total, the investigators seized approximately 250 kilograms of methamphetamine (both powdered and liquid), 30 pounds of marijuana, 3 firearms, and one stolen vehicle. The estimated street value of all the seized illegal narcotics is approximately $10 million.

Members of the DEA Dallas Field Division’s Clandestine Lab Team and other personnel from the DEA Dallas Field Division were notified and assisted in processing the scene.