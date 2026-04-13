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From posted Duncanville PD report: Duncanville police officers were dispatched to Red Bird Lanes, located at 1114 S Main Street, at approximately 12:03 a.m. April 12, in reference to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the front entrance of the business. Officers immediately secured the scene, rendered aid, and requested Duncanville Fire Department paramedics. The victim was transported to Methodist Charlton Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses reported that the suspect fled the scene on foot immediately following the shooting.

Second Duncanville Shooting Victim Stable at Methodist Charlton

While officers were actively investigating, dispatch received notification that a second gunshot victim had arrived at Methodist Charlton Medical Center. At the time of this release, the second victim is in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Officers established a perimeter and conducted a search of the surrounding area. The Duncanville Police Department’s Drone as First Responder (DFR) program assisted in locating the suspect and directing officers to his position. The suspect was taken into custody in an open field west of the 900 block of South Main Street and identified as Torry Ray Smith. Officers also recovered what is believed to be the weapon used in the offense in the area of the arrest.

Duncanville Police Department: No Threat to Public

The Duncanville Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public. Torry Ray Smith is currently in custody at the Tri-City Regional Jail on a pending murder charge. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Det. K Welling 972-707-3831 or the Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-780-5037.

(Updates will be posted as received by this publication).