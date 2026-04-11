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Perry’s Steakhouse Puts Romance on Anniversary Celebration Menu

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Jo Ann Holt
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Perry's Anniversary Celebration Menu table
Photo by Chris Waits

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille invites diners to celebrate their romance with the new Anniversary Celebration Menu, available at all Perry’s locations. Intrigued by the idea, colleague Chris Waits and I recently tried the Anniversary Celebration Menu at Perry’s in downtown Dallas. We chose the Dallas location across from Klyde Warren Park for our review, since their second-floor dining room offers such a lovely setting. With its scenic treetop view, it’s almost like dining in a treehouse.

Perry's Steakhouse GM
GM Cameron Murray, photo by Chris Waits

The premier steakhouse launched the Anniversary Celebration Menu ($90 per guest) earlier this year. Perry’s Steakhouse GM Cameron Murray told us the anniversary menu has been very popular at the downtown location. It’s available by request, and sounds perfect for couples eager to turn “just another steakhouse dinner” into an unforgettable event.

Upon arrival at Perry’s, you’re welcomed to a secluded table for two, already adorned with rose petals. You’re offered a glass of champagne (or non-alcoholic sparkling beverages). While enjoying a glass of Perry’s Reserve Premier Cru Champagne for two, the server offers to take a Polaroid photo as a souvenir of this milestone moment. Since Chris and I are work colleagues, and happily married to others, we asked for separate photos instead.

Perry’s Anniversary Celebration Menu

Perry's seafood appetizer
Photo by Chris Waits

The Anniversary Menu features a shared starter for two, with choices of an Anniversary Cold Seafood Tower (shrimp, oysters, and jumbo lump crab) or a Filet Appetizer Tower (steak bites, filet with bleu cheese, and carpaccio roses). We compromised on the cold seafood tower, although Chris is not a seafood lover and would have preferred the steak tower. GM Cameron felt his pain, though, and brought him a few steak bites to nibble on. This helped me feel less guilty, too.

The next course on Perry’s special menu is a soup or salad for each person, and features a number of selections. Choices include lobster bisque, French onion soup, Caesar salad, signature wedge, Butcher’s Chop Salad, spinach with warm bacon salad, and seasonal greens. While Chris enjoyed his favorite Caesar salad, I was thrilled to savor Perry’s version of my favorite soup, lobster bisque. It was as good as I’d hoped, and decorative too, with lobster flakes scattered on top.

Chateaubriand and Lobster

steak and lobster at Perry's
Photo by Chris Waits

Perry’s shared entrée choices were: Chateaubriand Roast with two lobster tails, Beef Wellington with two crab cakes, or a Petite Plate Tasting featuring four shareable entrée selections. We quickly agreed on the steak and lobster, and enjoyed four tender slices of a 12 oz. premium center-cut filet mignon. The steak was grilled medium and carved tableside, served with Bearnaise, Truffle Merlot, and Roasted Peppercorn sauces. Our two steamed 4 oz. lobster tails were served with flame-warmed Beurre Fondue Butter for dipping. (Does anyone ever get enough lobster?) All entrees are accompanied by whipped potatoes and chargrilled veggies.

Perry GM flambees cherries
Photo by Chris Waits

After all this food, it would take a special dessert to entice diners. Perry’s provides an irrestible-sounding Chocolate Jubilee Cake with flaming cherry compote cooked tableside. There’s also an option to choose from the regular dessert menu, but we opted for the more picturesque Jubilee Cake.

We especially enjoyed watching GM Cameron expertly handle flambeeing the cherries for our table. And what’s not to love about the rich, dark chocolate topped with warm cherry compote. The “slice” was so huge, we sent part of it home to Chris’s wife, Vicki. He’d promised to try to bring her some steak, but we ate it all.

Perry’s Anniversary Celebration Menu hopes to elevate your special anniversary to make it one for the memory book. The menu is available year-round, whenever two people celebrate their anniversary. I highly recommend the Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille in downtown Dallas for its lovely ambience, great food and service. Perry’s is located at 2100 Olive Street in the Dallas Park District; for information or reservations, call 214-855-5151.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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