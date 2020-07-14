Duncanville Resumes Utility Disconnections on August 10

Duncanville Residents Should Catch Up on Utility Bills To Prevent Disconnections

The pandemic isn’t over, but the postponement of getting your utility services in Duncanville is coming to an end in less than a month. Everyone who has fallen behind on such payments needs to find a way to catch up or they will find themselves in serious straights before mid-August. What is even worse for existing customers who have been faithfully paying their bills is that they might be hit up to pay any shortfall caused by those who have not been able to pay.

Beginning Monday, August 10, 2020 the City of Duncanville will reinstate utility service disconnections for customers with delinquent accounts. Disconnection can be avoided by paying any past due balances and making accounts current.

On March 26, 2020, the Public Utility Commission ordered PUC-regulated water, sewer, and utilities across the state to suspend disconnections for non-payment on residential customer accounts. This was done in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s emergency declaration and to mitigate economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PUC order expired on June 13, 2020 making it possible for utility providers to resume disconnections as needed.

PUC Order Has Expired

The City of Duncanville, who purchases treated water from the City of Dallas, stopped disconnections when the order was released. Utility services continued uninterrupted during the period of the PUC order.

Utility services used, but left unpaid, could eventually lead to increased rates for those customers who keep their accounts up to date. Rate increases are avoided when all utility customers keep their accounts current. Now that the PUC order has expired, the City of Duncanville is asking anyone with a past due amount to contact Utility Billing immediately to resolve those balances. For those with extenuating circumstances, payment arrangements may be available.

Anyone with a past due balance should speak directly with a Duncanville utility customer service representative in person by visiting City Hall at 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas 75116 or by phone at 972-780-5010 ext. 7.

