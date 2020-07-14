Ellis County Has 421 Active COVID-19 Cases Per THT

Texas Has Over 10,000 Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

DSHS dashboard shows 1510 total COVID-19 cases in Ellis County. Recoveries are listed as 1,014, and 476 active cases. Ellis County reports they have conducted 15,449 COVID-19 tests to date. Deaths in Ellis County, 20.

Ellis County report, according to the case line list provided by Texas Health Trace (THT) for July 13th, there are 1,637 total cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. This includes 421 active cases and 1,196 recoveries.

“We understand the case numbers being reported may seem inconsistent with other sources of reporting and we sympathize with the frustration that may cause. At this time, we will continue to report case numbers as they are given to us by the State of Texas from THT. If anything changes, we will continue to uphold transparency and distribute the information to Ellis County citizens.” Ellis County Judge Todd Little

US Military Sends Help To Texas

Statewide COVID-19 numbers continue to rise with over 10,000 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In order to help Texas with resources and staffing, U.S. Department of Defense has activated additional U.S. Army Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces (UAMTF) to assist the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

At the Governor’s request and as part of a whole-of-nation approach, one UAMTF arrived in San Antonio on July 6th. Today, an additional task force arrived in Texas to support the Houston region. Plus, four UAMTFs, along with a U.S. Navy Acute Care Team and four U.S. Navy Rapid Rural Response teams, will deploy to additional locations across Texas as identified by ongoing assessments. The teams are medical and support professionals deployed to support medical needs in hospitals throughout the state.

“Our ongoing partnership with the federal government is crucial to meeting the medical needs of Texans as we combat COVID-19 in our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is grateful to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as President Trump and Vice President Pence for providing these additional resources and for working alongside our communities to keep Texans safe and mitigate the spread of this virus.””

