Fourteen City of Duncanville employees from various departments graduated from the 2019 Duncanville Leadership Academy December 11. The Leadership Academy recognizes and develops upcoming leaders from the city’s staff who exhibit leadership qualities. Such qualities as integrity, accountability, empathy, and humility are recognized. Additional qualities like resilience, vision, influence, and positivity are also important.

Members of 2019 Duncanville Leadership Academy

Esther Wright, Senior Code Enforcement Officer

Jose Torres, Crew Leader Streets

Stephanie Lott, Librarian

Duaine Mayo, Police Officer

Christopher McCaleb, Police Lieutenant

Ronald Wilcots, Police Lieutenant

Richard Jones, Fieldhouse Operations Supervisor

Derrick Downs, Crew Leader Utility Billing

Daisy Guillen, Court Clerk

Mike Forester, Crew Leader, Irrigation

David Dunn, Assistant Utilities Operations Manager

Angelica Garcia, Building Inspections Coordinator

Ervey Morales – Skilled Maintenance Worker Parks

Jimmy Shelley – Maintenance Worker Streets

Duncanville Leadership Academy is a one-year program that meets monthly for leadership training. The academy features city-related topics such as Introduction to City Values and Culture, and Community Engagement. Council Relations and Strategic Planning are also included. Midway through the program, academy members divide into three groups. Each group selects a city-related project that they are responsible for researching, developing, and implementing.

Leadership Academy Group Projects

Duncanville Leadership Academy Group Projects for the 2019 academy program included:

1. City University – Establish and implement a city-wide training and development program for employees.

2. Senior Center Expansion – Research and recommend expanded programs and services for the Duncanville D.L. Hopkins Jr. Senior Center.

3. Employee “Walk In Your Shoes” Day – Create a program where employees rotate through departments/divisions to learn/observe what each department does in the city.

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recently recognized the City of Duncanville for their first Annual Report for fiscal year 2017-2018. The city received Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting (PAFR Award). To be eligible for the PAFR award, a government must submit its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) to GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting program, and receive the CAFR award for the current fiscal year. Eligible reports are reviewed by independent judges who evaluate them using these categories: reader appeal, understandability, distribution methods, creativity, innovativeness and usefulness.

