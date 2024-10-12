Duncanville Lions Help Build Beds for Kids

Facebook

Duncanville Lions Club members joined with Waxahachie and other District 2-X1 Lions clubs in 2023-24 to help build and deliver hundreds of beds to kids who need them. Beds were delivered to the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville, serving children with physical disabilities, diabetes, and autism; and for kids without beds in the DFW area.

At the first Build a Bed joint venture in 2023, 175 bed kits were built for the Texas Lions Camp. An additional 175 beds were built that fall for children in the DFW area. Volunteers from Sleep in Heavenly Peace and district Lions members worked together to build the kits.

Lions from around the state gathered in Kerrville in 2023 to assemble the beds at the Lions Camp. They provided beds for campers scheduled to arrive that summer. A mattress, pillow, sheets, pillowcase, and comforter are also provided for each bed. Each kits costs $250, and funds for the Build A Bed project come from donations.

Duncanville Lions Club Build A Bed Project

An additional 75 bed kits were constructed in March, 2024. Duncanville Lions Club members participating in the Build A Bed project include W.E. (Dub) Guthrie, Don McBurnett, Bob Jones, Dan Barkley, Mike Chrietzburg, David Mills, and Steve Davis. Lions Guthrie and McBurnett recently participated in Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s bed building project in Duncanville. The parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Danieldale Road was a beehive of activity, with volunteers sawing, sanding, carrying lumber, delivering water, or otherwise helping with the build.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Curtis Green, Delivery Manager for the DFW chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, organizes local volunteers from civic groups, church, and youth groups who support the SHP efforts. For information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace DFW chapter, please visit https://shpbeds.org/chapter/tx-dallas-fort-worth/.

Members of the Duncanville Lions Club have participated in helping build and deliver the children’s beds to those in need for the past two years. Club members also donate bedding for the kids’ beds. Duncanville Lions Club follow the “We Serve” mission of Lions International by volunteering to clean up community parks and Duncanville’s Property Improvement Projects (PIP).

They also conduct blood drives, vision clinics for area children, sponsor such community events as the annual July 4 parade and Sandra Meadows Classic, and help raise funds for the Kerrville Lions Camp. Dr. Bill Dover is the 2024-25 President of Duncanville Lions Club. Visitors are welcome to join them as guests for their weekly lunch program held each Friday at 11:30 a.m. at 210 Lions Trail in Duncanville.