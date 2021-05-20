Duncanville ISD to Offer Virtual Program for 2021-2022 School Year

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Enrollment Limited to 200 Students

Duncanville ISD is creating a fully online program of choice for selected students in grades 11 and 12 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The launch of this virtual program is dependent upon decisions being made at the state level where Texas lawmakers will determine if virtual learning will be approved and funded for the next school year.

If the state allows, the Choice Virtual Instruction Program (VIP) will give high school juniors and seniors who have done well in an online learning environment the opportunity to continue to learn virtually.

Students will attend school 100% remotely for the school week. Teachers who support the VIP program will teach virtual students in separate class periods exclusively offered for remote learners. Some teachers may teach remote, online classes along with a few in-person classes at separate times. Course schedules will vary.

Enrollment will be limited to 200 students. Eligibility will be based upon a student’s grades, attendance and behavior and whether college readiness standards and graduation requirements are on track to be met.

Students enrolled in the Collegiate Academy, P-TECH and T-STEM are not eligible for the Choice Virtual Instructional Program. The VIP is not recommended for students who participate in other programs that require in-person learning activities.

Students will be allowed to participate in extracurricular programs outside of the regular school day as long as they provide their own transportation.

Visit the district website at www.duncanvilleisd.org to apply.