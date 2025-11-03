Duncanville Hosted Sister City Monasterolo di Saviglaino, Italy Delegation

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The City of Duncanville Mayor Greg Contreras welcomed Mayor Giorgio Alberione and a delegation of over 20 representatives from its Sister City, Comune di Monasterolo di Savigliano, located in the Province of Cuneo in the Piedmont region of Italy. The visit took place October 14 through 24, 2025, as part of the ongoing Sister City partnership that celebrates friendship, cultural exchange, and international goodwill.

The Sister City relationship between Duncanville and Monasterolo di Savigliano began in the mid-1990s through a friendship between Drs. Nancy and Cecil Wood of Duncanville and physicist Dario Crosetto, a Monasterolo native formerly with the Super Collider project. Formalized in 1998 under then-Mayor Glenn Repp, the partnership has since included numerous visits, cultural exchanges, and a mutual dedication to strengthening ties between the two communities.

Over the years, the relationship has been reaffirmed by both cities — including a 2016 visit by Mayor Marco Cavaglià. That visit led to Duncanville declaring Sister City Day and the dedication of “The Duncanville Tower” inside Monasterolo’s historic castle, Il Castello di Monasterolo di Savigliano. The Duncanville Tower features exhibits and a film about Duncanville.

Sister City Visit to Duncanville

The 2025 delegation’s visit featured tours of Duncanville, the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, and Bell Helicopter, the Amon Carter and Kimbell Art Museums in Fort Worth. They also visited the Texas State Capitol in Austin, the Alamo, and other cultural landmarks in San Antonio. Guests also attended a variety of local events.

They were welcomed with a special reception at Duncanville City Hall, and attended a Dallas Maverick’s game, plus community outings. They also visited the city’s schools, highlighting Duncanville’s “City of Champions” spirit, and attended exclusive dinner receptions held in private residences and at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The celebration of the 28-year Sister City relationship strengthened international friendship, cultural understanding, and shared civic values. For more information, visit cityofduncanville.com.