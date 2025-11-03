Duncanville Hosted Sister City Monasterolo di Saviglaino, Italy Delegation

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Duncanville Mayor Greg Contreras welcomes Italian Sister City Mayor Giorgio Alberione
Duncanville Mayor welcomes Italian Sister City Mayor, photo by Greg Zylka

The City of Duncanville Mayor Greg Contreras welcomed Mayor Giorgio Alberione and a delegation of over 20 representatives from its Sister City, Comune di Monasterolo di Savigliano, located in the Province of Cuneo in the Piedmont region of Italy. The visit took place October 14 through 24, 2025, as part of the ongoing Sister City partnership that celebrates friendship, cultural exchange, and international goodwill.

Duncanville & Italian Mayors with Gale Sliger
Past and present Duncanville Mayors with Gale Sliger & Italian Mayor Giorgio Alberione, photo by Greg Zylka

The Sister City relationship between Duncanville and Monasterolo di Savigliano began in the mid-1990s through a friendship between Drs. Nancy and Cecil Wood of Duncanville and physicist Dario Crosetto, a Monasterolo native formerly with the Super Collider project. Formalized in 1998 under then-Mayor Glenn Repp, the partnership has since included numerous visits, cultural exchanges, and a mutual dedication to strengthening ties between the two communities.

Sister Cities welcome reception
Welcome reception photo by Greg Zylka

Over the years, the relationship has been reaffirmed by both cities — including a 2016 visit by Mayor Marco Cavaglià. That visit led to Duncanville declaring Sister City Day and the dedication of “The Duncanville Tower” inside Monasterolo’s historic castle, Il Castello di Monasterolo di Savigliano. The Duncanville Tower features exhibits and a film about Duncanville.

Sister City closing event
Sister Cities dinner at Hilton Garden Inn, photo courtesy City of Duncanville

Sister City Visit to Duncanville

The 2025 delegation’s visit featured tours of Duncanville, the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, and Bell Helicopter, the Amon Carter and Kimbell Art Museums in Fort Worth. They also visited the Texas State Capitol in Austin, the Alamo, and other cultural landmarks in San Antonio. Guests also attended a variety of local events.

Hilton Garden Inn dinner guests
Photo courtesy City of Duncanville

They were welcomed with a special reception at Duncanville City Hall, and attended a Dallas Maverick’s game, plus community outings. They also visited the city’s schools, highlighting Duncanville’s “City of Champions” spirit, and attended exclusive dinner receptions held in private residences and at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Hilton Inn closing remarks
Photo courtesy City of Duncanville

The celebration of the 28-year Sister City relationship strengthened international friendship, cultural understanding, and shared civic values. For more information, visit cityofduncanville.com.

Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

