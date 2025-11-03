Duncanville Police Department Seizes Illegal Narcotics and Weapons

Facebook

A Duncanville Narcotics investigation has led to the seizure of approximately $10M in illegal narcotics and weapons Nov. 3. The Duncanville Police Department is happy to announce that three individuals were identified, and will face federal narcotics charges after a lengthy police investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately $10,000,000 in illegal narcotics.

Over the past several weeks, the Duncanville Narcotics Unit conducted an intensive investigation targeting a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking bulk quantities of methamphetamine throughout Duncanville and Dallas County. During their investigation, detectives collaborated with DEA personnel and ultimately identified individuals actively manufacturing methamphetamine at a residence in Dallas County.

On October 27, the Duncanville Narcotics Unit, Duncanville SWAT Team, and DEA personnel executed a high-risk search warrant at the Dallas County residence. Inside, law enforcement discovered an active methamphetamine conversion laboratory. Investigators seized approximately 250 kilograms of methamphetamine and multiple firearms. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is up to $10 million.

“I’m incredibly proud of our detectives and their tenacity during this investigation,” said Duncanville Chief of Police Matt Stogner. “Our Narcotics Unit, in partnership with select DEA personnel, demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism in dismantling a significant methamphetamine distribution network harming our community.”