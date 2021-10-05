Dr. Hudson Delivers Cedar Hill ISD State of the District Address

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(CEDAR HILL, Texas) Cedar Hill Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson delivered the Cedar Hill ISD State of the District Address last Thursday at the JoLynn Maddox Teaching & Learning Center.

Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event which featured a luncheon prepared by Cedar Hill High School Culinary Arts Scholars. The Cedar Hill High School Jazz Band also performed.

Hudson, a Dallas native, was hired as CHISD’s Superintendent in July 2019 after working as Superintendent in Jasper ISD.

He noted that approximately three quarters of his time at CHISD has been during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We had to do this together as a community, as a school district and city,” Hudson said. “and we have to continue to work through this as a group.”

Overcoming COVID-19 Challenges

The Pandemic has presented a number of challenges, which the district has met directly, including providing technology for scholars. The district was able to provide 7,106 Chromebooks to scholars as well as mobile hotspots.

The Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF) donated $12,000 in school supplies for scholars, and 1,800 people attended the outdoor Back to School Rally, led by CHISD’s Family & Community Engagement Office.

Hudson highlighted the district’s academic achievements, including $10.1 million in scholarships awarded to graduating CHISD Class of 2021 Seniors. CHISD was selected as one of six school districts in Texas for the Holdsworth Center Partnership. H-E-B Founder Charles Butt created the five-year program.

The district opened the Dr. Peggy M. Wilson STEM Center and will formally dedicate it on October 26. The building honors a longtime scientist/first Cedar Hill Council Woman.

CHISD also recently dedicated the new JoLynn Maddox Teaching & Learning Center to recognize Maddox, who has worked for the district for more than three decades, and the Lacy Enrollment Center, which honors the family that integrated CHISD 50 years ago.

Community Based Accountability System

Hudson spoke about the importance of Social/Emotional Learning (SEL) and equity.

“Before you educate the mind, you have to make sure you’re taking care of the person,” Hudson said. “The first part of equity is access.”

The second half of the program featured a sit-down Q&A with Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Randall Chase, who is also a CHISD Parent.

Chase asked Hudson about the Community Based Accountability System (CBAS), which develops systems of evidence of scholar learning, measures scholar achievement and has rigorous descriptive reports for parents and other stakeholders.

The district has worked diligently to align its goals with CBAS.