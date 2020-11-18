Cedar Hill Chamber Offers Free Workshop To Help Regional Businesses

Dallas, Texas (November 17, 2020) – As the country continues to recover from huge losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s certain that the unprecedented crisis has affected every facet of the worldwide economy. Now many business owners must pivot their business models or find new resources to survive and thrive after facing a disruption in operations, impacts to revenue, and concerns for safety of their employees and customers.

That’s why Cedar Hill is hosting a free workshop series, The Cedar Hill Strong | ECONOMY Winter Workshop Series, sponsored by the Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce and the Cedar Hill Economic Development Corporation. The series will take place from November 19 – December 10, with each week serving up helpful information—and focused on a different, fiercely relevant topic.

Attendees can be part of the interactive, audience-driven webinar right in the comfort of their own homes. The workshop series involves three 45-minute virtual sessions where business owners will work with designated facilitators and panelists, receive hands-on assistance, and hear expert advice on marketing tactics, business planning, website and social media planning, and more.

“The day-to-day effort of running a successful business is challenging as it is, without the uncertainty of what we have seen recently,” said Kim Buttram, Director of the Cedar Hill Economic Development Corporation. “There are a lot of businesses who could use this help and we hope that this workshop series will encourage others to adapt, adjust and grow successfully through Covid-19 or any disaster.”

The workshops will also connect participants with resources available from the larger community—including long-term support through the Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce. Over the past six months, the EDC has distributed more than $850,000 in support of Cedar Hill small business owners, fully funding 70+ businesses. The opportunity was made available by way of the Federal CARES Act in coordination with Dallas County.

This free workshop isn’t just for Cedar Hill residents, but all business owners or hopeful business owners in the region. Reservations are required, as slots are limited. For more information or to register, visit https://www.cedarhillworkshops.com.

