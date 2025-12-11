Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Opens in Dallas

Facebook

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast brings the first North American touring production of the beloved musical in 25 years to Dallas Dec. 16, 2025 through Jan. 4, 2026. Performances of the enchanting and timeless Broadway musical in Dallas will be held at the Music Hall at Fair Park for a limited three-week engagement, as part of the 2025/2026 Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America. The natonal turing production is produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award®-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as the 10th longest-running show in the industry’s history. Nominated for nine Tony® Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title’s visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar®-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.

Ticket Information for Beauty and the Beast in Dallas

Tickets are available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing [email protected]. Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, are also available. Please note there will be no performance on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Broadway Dallas and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Broadway Dallas is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

About Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Critics have raved about the show throughout its history, from its 1994 Broadway premiere through the recent smash U.K. and Australian productions: “A delight! The astonishments rarely cease,” declared The New York Times in reviewing the original Broadway production. “A tale as old as time, but as exhilarating as ever,” raved the London Evening Standard. “Witty and exuberant with breathtaking choreography,” wrote the Sydney Morning Herald.

The structure and tone of the story and score made Disney history. It was just the second time that a Disney film had been structured as a stage musical where the songs are integral to plot and characterization. This Menken/Ashman innovation is credited with the 1990’s Disney animation renaissance that went on to create such film classics as Aladdin, The Lion King and Hunchback of Notre Dame and helped re-introduce the book musical form to popular culture.

Creative Team for Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast, directed & choreographed by Matt West, features Alan Menken’s Academy Award®-winning score, songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman (including the Academy Award®-winning title song and the show-stopping “Be Our Guest”), plus songs written especially for the stage by Alan Menken and Tim Rice (including “If I Can’t Love Her” and “A Change In Me”). The production features a book by Linda Woolverton, author of the original screenplay. Sets are by Stanley A. Meyer, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward (Tony Award® winner for Beauty and the Beast) and lighting by Natasha Katz.

Longtime Menken collaborators Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are music supervisor/arranger and orchestrator, respectively. New dance music arrangements are by David Chase. David Andrews Rogers is music director.

Completing the design team, John Shivers is sound designer, Darrel Maloney is projection & video designer, and David H. Lawrence is hair & make-up designer. Jim Steinmeyer is the illusion designer, as he was on the original 1994 production. Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

Previous Disney-produced North American Tours of Beauty and the Beast played for almost eight years, for a combined total of 2,893 performances to nearly six million audience members.

Broadway Dallas

Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas in 2022. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, and WFAA, as well as our annual fund donors and corporate partners. For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit our website at BroadwayDallas.org.