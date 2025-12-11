Branson MO Named a Top Christmas Tour Destination

Facebook

Branson Missouri has been a favorite destination for U.S. travelers for many years, with its lovely scenery, affordable lodging, and family-friendly attractions. PrivacyJournal.net recently announced Branson is one of only three U.S. cities listed in their top 20 Christmas tour destinations.

The outlet analyzed tour availability, pricing, language options, and December hotel rates to rank the top Christmas destinations for 2025. Nine of the top 10 destinations were European cities, with Quebec City, Canada the only North American city on that list. NYC is named #14, with Branson #16 and Savannah GA as #17.

Editors of the publication said, “Branson, MO, ended up at No. 16 on our list, making it one of just four North American destinations to crack the top 25. Branson particularly shines with the best average hotel accommodation prices per night (ranking 1st in this category) and impressively affordable median tour prices per hour (ranking 6th overall).”

We love visiting Branson any time of the year, but our Christmas visit a few years ago was especially memorable. Attractions like Silver Dollar City and Showboat Branson Belle provided joyful, over-the-top holiday experiences.

Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City

An Old Time Christmas presented by Humana is Silver Dollar City’s 2025 holiday theme, with extended hours through Jan. 4, 2026. Celebrate Christmas at America’s #1 Theme Park featuring over 6.5 million lights, Broadway-style shows, handcrafted gifts, homestyle feasts, and more. It’s the final year for a popular tradition, Rudolph’s Holly Jolly™ Christmas Light Parade.

Other Old Time Christmas events at Silver Dollar City include the new Grand Fir in the Plaza, featuring a majestic real tree and a Rockefeller-style lighting ceremony. Joy On Town Square stars an 8-story animated tree synchronized with music and lights throughout the Square. Other highlights include the Frisco Sing-Along Steam Train and Christmas In Midtown® Light Spectacular with 1.5 million lights on towering structures and light tunnels.

For more information about Silver Dollar City, including a schedule of events and ticket information, please visit silverdollarcity.com.

Showboat Branson Belle’s Christmas Cruises

Make your season merry with a Christmas cruise on the Showboat Branson Bell. Enjoy music from the 1960s to today, with Christmas favorites sprinkled throughout the show. The show is performed by five-star entertainers with powerhouse vocals and tight harmonies backed by a four-piece band.

Guests also enjoy the magic and comedy of the Showboat’s master of ceremonies, while reliving great soundtrack movie moments from favorite films. A highlight of the cruise is the rhythm and footwork from the toe-tapping Showboat Dancers.

Your cruise also includes a three-course meal prepared fresh in the ship’s galley, (which is unexpectedly delicious). While cruising beautiful Table Rock Lake, passengers enjoy dining and being entertained with a special Christmas show aboard “America’s Most Entertaining Lake Adventure.”

All cruises offer a unique experience aboard the 700-passenger, historically-inspired paddle-wheeler. Showboat Branson Bell features multi-level decks for viewing Branson’s scenic Table Rock Lake. For more information, including cruise schedule and ticket details, please visit silverdollarcity.com/showboat-branson.

To learn more about Branson’s special activities and events during this Ozark Mountain Christmas season, please visit ExploreBranson.com.