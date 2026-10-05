Disaronno Unveils New Bottle Design in the U.S

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NEW YORK – Disaronno, the world’s favorite Italian liqueur, is introducing a new bottle design in the U.S.. The refreshed identity brings a more contemporary look to one of the world’s most recognizable liqueur bottles, while preserving the signature elements that have made Disaronno an icon for generations.

Taller, lighter and brighter, the redesigned bottle retains Disaronno’s unmistakable silhouette while introducing a more modern and premium aesthetic.The iconic square cap has been reimagined with a more distinctive look, while Domenico Reina’s signature is now embossed directly onto the bottle. A new “DD” monogram, representing Disaronno and Domenico Reina, pays tribute to the founder whose vision helped shape the brand’s legacy. A refreshed color palette of bright gold tones and light blue accents completes the new design, bringing together the brand’s heritage with a fresh, contemporary expression.

“Disaronno is a brand people recognize instantly, and the new bottle builds on that familiarity while giving it a fresh, more contemporary look,” says Marty Kuta, SVP & Managing Director at Disaronno International USA. “It feels unmistakably Disaronno, but also signals an exciting next chapter for the brand in the U.S. We’re looking forward to having it on shelves this fall and continuing to bring the Dolce Side of Life to consumers in new and engaging ways.”

The new bottle arrives as Disaronno grows the Dolce Side of Life, its global campaign inspired by the enduring appeal of la dolce vita and reimagined for today’s consumer. The campaign celebrates the simple, spontaneous moments that make everyday life special, from an impromptu happy hour to Sunday brunch or a relaxing night in. The Dolce Side of Life presents it as a mindset rooted in connection, effortless style and everyday enjoyment.

Together, the new bottle and campaign represent the next chapter for Disaronno, evolving the brand for a new generation while remaining rooted in its unmistakable Italian identity.

“With this campaign, we aimed to honor everything Disaronno has always represented while connecting authentically with the needs and aspirations of today’s consumers. More than ever, people are looking for moments of sweetness they can enjoy in their everyday lives. The Dolce Side of Life captures exactly that: the beauty of what is real, simple, and accessible. Together with our new bottle identity, this campaign represents an important step forward for Disaronno as we continue to evolve while staying true to our heritage.” says Luca Picotti, Global Chief Marketing Director of Disaronno International.

The Dolce Side of Life will continue to come to life across digital and social media, influencer partnerships and event activations, connecting Disaronno with consumers across both at-home and on-premise occasions. Signature serves including the Disaronno Spritz and Disaronno Sour will remain central to the campaign, highlighting the liqueur’s versatility and its ability to move effortlessly between simple serves and more layered cocktails.

The newly designed Disaronno bottle will be available across the U.S. beginning October 1. For more information, please visit Disaronno.com or follow the brand on Instagram at @disaronno_official.

About DISARONNO®

Disaronno is the world’s favorite Italian liqueur. Featuring an original taste and unmistakable aroma, it stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries. The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style. Disaronno is a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various mixed drinks, including the Disaronno Sour and Disaronno Spritz. Recognizable and versatile, it makes every cocktail one of a kind.