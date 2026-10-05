TWC Announces 11th Annual Texas HireAbility Campaign

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AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is partnering with the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities for the 11th annual Texas HireAbility campaign to raise awareness about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities. Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation designating October 2026 as Disability Employment Awareness Month in Texas.

“October is our month to honor the nearly two million Texans with disabilities in our workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is open to all who want to work and succeed. Their success is Texas success. HireAbility and Disability Employment Awareness Month exist so every Texan can reach their dreams.”

Throughout the month of October, TWC and its partners will host job fairs and disability awareness events across the state. The Texas HireAbility campaign offers employers an opportunity to learn how they can strengthen their workforce by hiring talented Texans with disabilities.

“Texans with disabilities bring valuable skills and experience to the workplace, and employers benefit when they tap into this highly motivated talent pipeline,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “Through our Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Texas HireAbility Campaign, TWC helps employers offer meaningful employment to Texans with disabilities—more than 700,000 of whom hold a bachelor’s degree or higher.”

TWC’s We Hire Ability employer recognition program honors Texas-based businesses with a workforce comprised of at least 10% employees with disabilities. Employers receive a We Hire Ability decal for both their online media and physical locations.

“Innovation in the workplace thrives when we embrace a diverse range of perspectives and abilities,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “The Texas HireAbility campaign is a vital tool for employers to discover new talent and build teams that reflect the true strength and ingenuity of the Lone Star State.”

The Texas HireAbility Employer Forum will be held Oct. 21 at Collin College – McKinney Campus Conference Center in McKinney. Notable presenters include Isaac Shapiro, Co-CEO and President of Clean Logic, and representatives from Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, City of Fort Worth and CVS. The event also features the Lex Frieden Employment Awards, presented by the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities, which recognize the commitment of individuals and businesses to hiring and supporting the employment of Texans with disabilities.

“When TWC resources enable employers to access the talent of all Texans, the entire state wins,” said TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett. “The 11th annual Texas HireAbility campaign provides the perfect opportunity for businesses of all sizes to collaborate with TWC, hire from a motivated talent pool, and secure the dependable workers needed to gain a competitive edge.”

To find a Texas HireAbility hiring event or webinar near you, please visit the twc.texas.gov/texashireability .

TWC’s Vocational Rehabilitation program helps eligible Texans with disabilities prepare for, get, keep, and advance in competitive integrated employment. Last year, TWC served more than 71,000 participants and helped more than 10,000 Texans with disabilities achieve their employment goal.