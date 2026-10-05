AAA Texas: Texas Records Most Expensive September Ever for Gasoline

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The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas. That price is two cents less than on this day last week and $1.20 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.34 per gallon, while drivers in the McAllen metro area are paying the least at $3.74 per gallon. The national average is $4.41, which is seven cents less than a week ago and $1.25 more than a year ago.

Texas drivers just experienced the most expensive September on record for regular unleaded gasoline. Elevated crude oil prices and continued volatility surrounding the Strait of Hormuz kept upward pressure on pump prices throughout much of the month. Crude oil prices have since moved back into the $90-per-barrel range, which could provide some relief, but gasoline prices remain historically high for this time of year. The monthly average this past September was $3.94 per gallon and the previous September record was $3.63 per gallon set in September 2012. The September record is seasonal and does not surpass Texas’ all-time statewide average of $4.69 per gallon, set in June 2022.

“September was a record-setting month at the pump for Texas drivers, with the statewide average for regular unleaded reaching its highest September level on record,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “While crude oil prices have recently eased back into the $90-per-barrel range, gasoline prices remain unusually high for this time of year. It’s important to note that this is a September record, not an all-time record. Texas’ highest statewide average remains $4.69 per gallon, set in June 2022.”