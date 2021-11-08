Digital Lottery for “Hamilton” Tickets Online Now

Facebook

A digital lottery is being held for “Hamilton” tickets, starting with the Nov. 16 opening performance at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Producer Jeffrey Seller and Dallas Summer Musicals said a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. Lottery winners are selected weekly following the schedule below:

The lottery is open until 12 p.m. Nov. 11 for tickets to performances Nov. 16-21. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 and 4 p.m. on Nov. 11. For the second week of performances (Nov. 23-28), the lottery will open at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 and will close at 12 p.m. Nov. 18. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 and 4 p.m. Nov. 18. For the final week of performances (Nov. 30 – Dec. 5), the lottery will open at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 and close at 12 p.m. Nov. 24. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 and 4 p.m. Nov. 24.

Lottery Rules

Use the official app for Hamilton, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app). No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets. Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded. Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 90 minutes prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold. All times listed are in the local time zone.

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final – no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

“Hamilton” Tickets On Sale

Tickets for “Hamilton” are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check dallassummermusicls.org for recently released seats that may become available at short notice.

“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, the musical takes the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton to create a revolutionary moment in theatre. The musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical “In the Heights. The musical features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. Hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical. “Hamilton” is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The musical’s Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The “Hamilton” recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For more information about Dallas Summer Musicals 2021-2022 Broadway Season, please visit dallassummermusicals.org.