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North Texans are in the epicenter of World Cup frenzy, with fans from all over the globe converging here to cheer on their country’s soccer teams. Local soccer fans who may be priced out of Arlington stadium matches still have plenty of opportunities to watch the games at area parks, restaurants, sports bars, and other venues now through July 19. Here are a few options.

In the Dallas Arts District, the Fairmont Hotel has opened the Venetian Champions Club now through the FIFA World Cup. The legendary Venetian Room that hosted performances by world class entertainers like Ella Fitzgerald, Patti Page, Tina Turner, and Frank Sinitra Jr. in the 1970s and ’80s has been turned into an exclusive club for Fairmont patrons and local soccer fans. Chris Waits and I recently attended a preview opening of the Venetian Champions Club, which now boasts astro turf carpet, wooden picnic tables, and a gigantic screen for watching the soccer matches.

The Fairmont Hotel’s chef-selected themed bites included Korean Gochujang wings, Wagyu smash burger, Texas smoked ribs, Pretzel bites, and Shiner Bock beer cheese. The bar serves cocktails like the Extra Time Old Fashioned, 90th Minute, Midfield Mojito and Red Card Margarita along with beer (incuding some local craft beers) and wine.

Culinary Dropout Welcomes FIFA Fans

Soccer fans are invited to sip on unique cocktails and ‘penalty shots’ as they cheer on their favorite teams. Among the 22,000 square feet space, guests can enjoy a second-story bar and patio, private dining spaces and multiple TVs available both indoor and outdoor. Culinary Dropout is an ideal spot in Dallas’ Design District to sit back and relax as Dallasites and travelers cheer on their favorite team to victory.

Cocktails ($16): F.I.F.A. (First, I Find Alcohol) – Blanco tequila, watermelon sour, jalapeño, pineapple, coconut water

Copa Mundial – International spirit blend, orange, guava, sparkling wine; ½ Time Snack – Vodka, fluffy orange juice, raspberry electrolyte, baja sea salt, coconut water; Il Forza – Vodka, Caffé Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, Spanish vanilla, proprietary cold brew, cinnamon Pallone.

Penalty Shots ($11): Golden Boot – Reposado tequila, Naranja agria, pressed lime; El Campo Verde – Blanco tequila, jalapeño, mint, pineapple, cilantro; False Nine – Rum blend, spiced orgeat, pineapple & guava; True #10 – Vanilla tea-soaked vodka, passion fruit, bubbly wine; and Red Card – Gin, watermelon, ripe strawberry, lemon.

Hendy’s on Henderson

Hendy’s on Henderson, the neighborhood dining and cocktail destination on Dallas’ Henderson Avenue corridor, transforms into the city’s unofficial match-day clubhouse during the international soccer tournament. Now through July 19, Hendy’s has expanded its hours of operation to seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., creating an all-day destination for fans to watch matches, gather before and after games, and experience a lively atmosphere complete with chef-driven cuisine, craft cocktails, and specialty programming designed around FIFA world cup.

Known for its expansive wraparound patio and energetic hospitality, Hendy’s will feature soccer-inspired activations throughout the summer, including themed décor, limited-time menu features, match-day viewing for every game, and surprise programming that celebrates both locals and visiting fans from around the world.