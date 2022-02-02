DeSoto Police Discover Body In Creek Off Pleasant Run Road

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Police Say Man Was Missing Since November

DeSoto Police are investigating the death of a Glenn Heights man whose body was recovered on Tuesday from a creek at 720 E. Pleasant Run Road.

The family of 33-year-old Bryan Piper said that he was dealing with mental health issues when he disappeared from his Glenn Heights home in late November. DeSoto Police contacted Piper’s family after comparing distinguishing marks and information found in his possession with the information contained in a missing person report.

DeSoto Police believe that Piper had been in DeSoto for at least some of the time after leaving Glenn Heights and are waiting for a cause of death determination from the Dallas County Medical Examiner. No apparent cause of death has been identified.