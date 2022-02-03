Cedar Hill Business Closures Due To Weather

Facebook

With wintry weather and icy roads many local businesses decided to remain closed today out of a concern for employees and customers. If you would like to email your business please email us at [email protected]

1846 Coffee

We have made the decision to remain closed for the remainder of the day today. We hope to be back open tomorrow, time to be determined as we continue to monitor the ice on the roads. Thank you for your patience.

Ash & Ember Brewing

Craving a craft beer today? Ash & Ember says, “We are closed today, THURSDAY, due to the white fluffy stuff everywhere. Happy Snow Day! Stay warm, drink a stout and maybe make a snow angel.”

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Closed due to weather.

City Offices

City of Cedar Hill facilities will be closed to in-person services on Thursday, February 3, including the Cedar Hill Government Center, the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, the Cedar Hill Senior Center, the Tri-City Animal Shelter, and the Zula B. Wylie Public Library. All essential services, including Police, Fire, Streets, and Utilities, will continue operations. Many City services are available online at cedarhilltx.com/2650/City-Services-Online

Dick’s Uptown Cafe

Sorry to inform you that we will be closed today (Thursday, February 3rd) due to bad weather❄️❄️❄️

Hoping to reopen the following day.

Stay safe and stay warm!

Thank you see you soon

Fluffy’s Chicken

Closed Today will return on Friday if weather permits. Stay safe and warm 😊

Harris Bar-B-Que

We will be closed today due to inclement weather. We will reopen Friday, February 4th at noon. Stay safe and warm.

Saviana Winery

Due to inclement weather, Saviana Winery will be closed Thursday and Friday this week. Y’all be safe and stay warm!

Tri City Shelter

Tri-City animal Shelter will be CLOSED Feb 3rd due to extreme weather conditions.

If you are missing a pet, you can still view our stray hold online by visiting: https://www.cedarhilltx.com/78/Lost-or-Found-Animals

If you think you may have identified your pet, text our Emergency Lost/ Found Phone Line (469) 503-0150 (this phone line is for text messages only, calls will not be returned or answered). You may also email [email protected]

White Rhino Coffee

For the safety of our employees and customers, all White Rhino shops will remain closed on Thursday. PLEASE BE SAFE!

What’s Open in Cedar Hill?

Yes, we are open! We will be opening at 11:30! A big shout out of thanks to all of our employees that braved the conditions to get all locations opened today. We are here and ready to serve some phenomenal Mexican food to help get you through the winter weather.

Sonic

Sonic is open. They will deliver anything over 30.00 in Cedar Hill only. Call 903-602-0191 to place order.