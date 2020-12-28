DeSoto Eagles, Duncanville Panthers and Red Oak Hawks Advance in Playoffs

DeSoto scores 27 unanswered points to win as they advance to the 4th round of the 6A!

Spring was looking to show the DeSoto Eagles why they were 11-0 as they drove down the field in the Eagles red zone early in the game, but nevertheless, DeSoto was able to hold Spring out of the endzone as Spring missed a field goal. Spring’s quarterback Bishop Davenport was able to use his arms and legs to extend plays as the Lions were able to score first on a slant to Vincent Bass to take a 7-0 lead. The Lions were not done with their magic as they were able to convert on a fourth and goal to none other than Vincent Bass. It seemed that the Eagle season was in jeopardy as they were not able to score any points in the first half.

Coach Mathis was able to make some adjustments and it showed as the Eagle were able to start clicking on all cylinders in the final half. Quarterback Samari Collier completed a touchdown pass to Shemar Turner for a 3-yard score. It was if a switch had been flipped, and the Eagles were able to begin to run up the score.

Best Southwest Teams Face-Off In Playoffs

In the 3rd quarter, Collier connected with Jaedon Wilson on a 13-yard pass to tie the game 14-14. Collier made another great pass as he linked up with Wilson. This time it was for 60-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-14 lead. On Collier’s 3rd touchdown pass he was able to throw a great pass to Jerand Bradley for a 14-yard score to extend the lead 27-14. Spring did not give up as they were able to cut into the lead with a touchdown but it was a too little too late as the Eagles were able to hold onto the lead and win 27-21!

The Eagles will play the Duncanville Panthers this Saturday at Globe Life Field at 7:30 pm. These two teams were scheduled to play 27 November 2020 but the game was canceled due to Covid-19. Fans, this game will highlight some of the best talent the State of Texas has to offer on the gridiron.

Panthers dismantle Spring Westfield 56-0!

All Duncanville wanted for Christmas was a victory and Coach Samples was able to deliver just that for the Panther faithful with an exceptional 56-0 win. Quarterback Grayson James was sharp all night completing 12 of 17 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score. James leaned on his weapons and his guys were locked and loaded. Running back Malachi Medlock and Jayvyn Square both ran for over 100 yards. Spring Westfield was not able to stop these guys as the score continued to mount against them. Medlock spearheaded the team with 129 yards and two touchdowns and multiple 10 yard-plus runs. The dynamic Roderick Daniels Jr was impressive with five catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns. This young man can do it all, as he also ran the ball almost at will.

Duncanville vs. DeSoto Saturday 7:30 pm

The defense held Spring Westfield to an astonishing 74 total yards of total offense. It was as if whatever plays were called, the Panthers executed against them perfectly. The secondary truly had a no-fly zone as they intercepted the quarterback on three different occasions. The linebackers read each play and anticipated their every move. It’s evident that the Panthers are on a mission to go back to state for the third consecutive year. For that to happen they will have to best the crosstown DeSoto Eagles at Globe Life Field this Saturday night at 7:30 pm.

Red Oak wins in a 42-41 thriller!!!!!!

Red Oak was in for the game of their life as they lined up to play Lubbock Coronado this past Saturday. The game started off rocky as Coronado’s defender Izaiah Kelley intercepted the ball and scored to take an early 7-0 lead. Coronado’s quarterback Sawyer Robertson was able to lead his team with a touchdown pass to Will Boyles to go up 14-0.

Red Oak was not going to give up as quarterback Chris Parson completed a pass to Raymond Gray Jr for 36-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7. It seemed as if we were going to be in for a light game, but Coronado came back scoring two more touchdowns and taking a commanding lead, 28-7 in the 3rd quarter.

Then, a spark happened

Red Oak senior quarterback Joshua Ervin led his team on a 11-play drive as he leaned on running back Zach Sanders. Ervin then opened up the field to complete a 44-yard touchdown pass to Triston Edwards. This was the beginning of the Hawk’s monumental comeback. On the next drive, Chris Parson scored on a three yard run to shrink the Coronado lead to 28-21. It was apparent that Red Oak was not going to give up. Parson then scored on an eight-yard touchdown run to tie the game 28-28. Ervin then drove his team to take the lead, completing a touchdown pass to Triston Edwards for a nine-yarder.

Red Oak vs. Mansfield Summit, A Rematch

The game went into overtime and you could see that Red Oak knew they could pull off an upset as long as they played assignment football. The Hawks received the ball first and they wasted no time. It took only four plays for running back Zach Sanders to score on a 15-yard run. Coronado looked focused as it took them ten plays to score a touchdown. All they would have to do would be to kick an extra point to tie the game again. But Red Oak blocked the kick enabling the elated Hawks move on to the fourth round!

This Friday Red Oak will play Mansfield Summit at Globe Life Park at 11 am. Fans – don’t miss out because this is the furthest Red Oak has ever been in the payoffs. It will mark a rematch from earlier this season which Red Oak won 37-16. The Red Oak coaching staff will have these young men ready for this game.

