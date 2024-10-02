Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Opens in Fort Worth

Facebook

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opened its fifth Texas and ninth nationwide location in Fort Worth Sept. 25. Photographer Chris Waits was there to capture a few photos (and do some go-karting) at the renowned gaming and go-karting venue.

“The decision to bring Andretti to Fort Worth was approved swiftly across the board. Filled with culture, history and community, Fort Worth embodies the values Andretti holds dear,” said Austen Schoensee, general manager of the new location. “Following the incredible success we’ve seen within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, we look forward to building our presence and bringing even more entertainment to DFW.”

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Fort Worth

The newest Andretti’s is located at 2701 Andretti Karting Drive, and offers nearly 100,000 square feet of unique experiences for racers and gamers alike. State-of-the-art professional racing simulators featuring panoramic screens with full-motion actuators, designed to replicate the sensation of professional racing, enhance the action.

In addition to the racing simulators, Andretti Fort Worth will feature a dynamic assortment of attractions including: Multi-level track and high-speed electric Superkarts; 100+ state-of-the-art arcade games; Two-story laser tag arena; Hologate and Hypergate VR; Spark Bowling; and 7D Xperience Motion Theatre.

Guests can enjoy chef-curated American favorites along with local craft beer and specialty cocktails from the location’s full-service restaurant and bar.

Professional Race Car Driver Jarett Andretti

“The best part about Andretti is that you can do so many things, under one roof, as a family,” professional race car driver Jarett Andretti said. “Every visit is an experience where you can explore and create fun together in multiple ways. Whether it be driving our iconic indoor karts or immersing yourself in 7D experiences, there’s something for every member of the family.”

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games was established in 2001 and is based in Orlando, Florida. The company currently has eight, state-of-the-art entertainment and event destinations located in Florida, Georgia, Texas and Arizona. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has undergone exponential expansion over the last nine years and will be debuting several more of their legendary entertainment centers across the United States soon. Its locations feature varying entertainment options all under one roof including high-speed electric super-karts on multi-level tracks, state of the art arcade, cutting-edge virtual reality attractions, immersive motion theater, professional racing simulators, unique two-level laser tag arenas, and duckpin bowling.

Each location also offers a fresh, hand-crafted menu, full bar, and in-house gourmet catering with event and meeting space capable of hosting groups from 10 to 2,000. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games locations are frequently recognized as a “#1 Birthday Party Venue,” “Best Family Entertainment Center,” and “Top Event Destination.”

For more information on Andretti Fort Worth and to get on the inside track for exclusive news, please visit andrettikarting.com.