Business Closures/Cancellations For Today 2/23

Colder temperatures and precipitation moved through the DFW area in the middle of the night and some roads in our area are already icy. Businesses are making decisions to close or close early today as weather conditions and road conditions change. We’ll continuously update our list.

City of DeSoto Closures

DeSoto’s Recreation Center and Public Library will close at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 because of the winter storm.

El Centro de Recreación y Biblioteca Pública de DeSoto cerrará a las 6:00 p. m. el miércoles 23 de febrero debido a la tormenta de invierno.

City of Duncanville Closures

Due to inclement weather, the City of Duncanville’s City Hall and Facilities closed at 3:00 PM today. At this time, a 10:00 AM opening is planned for Thursday, February 24, 2022.

City of Mansfield Closures

WEATHER UPDATE: The City of Mansfield closed its offices due to winter weather at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Offices will remain closed all day on Thursday, Feb. 24. No decision regarding Friday, Feb. 25 has been made.

City employees who are able to work remotely will do so for the remainder of Wednesday and Thursday. Our crews have started treating bridges with sand in an effort to keep drivers safe.

Additionally, Republic Services has canceled its remaining collections for Wednesday, Feb. 23 and has canceled all collections for Thursday, Feb. 24.

Please be safe during this severe weather and, as always, consider the four P’s: people, pets, pipes and plants. If you have a water emergency, call the City of Mansfield’s Water Utilities Department during business hours at 817-276-4230, or after hours at 817-473-8411.

Ellis County Offices

“Due to freezing weather, all non-critical county offices will open late

tomorrow (2/24) at noon. This includes the Historic Courthouse, Courts &

Administration Building, Justices of the Peace, and Tax Offices.

Additionally, all early voting locations will be closed until Friday (2/25)

morning.

Critical public safety services such as law enforcement/fire/EMS, Road &

Bridge Precincts, and the Office of Emergency Management will remain open

and available as needs arise.

This closure may be extended as further weather developments occur.”

Meals on Wheels Tarrant County NO DELIVERY 2/23

Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County will be closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather. There will be no meal delivery on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Because the nutritional health of our clients is always top of mind, we have already delivered shelf-stable emergency meals for our clients to have on hand for just such an occasion. We will continue to monitor the weather and will reopen as soon as volunteers are able to safely deliver meals.

Please stay safe and warm, and be sure to check on your elderly friends and neighbors.

DART Suspends Rail Service

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has suspended all rail service for Wednesday with Operations on Winter Weather Scenario 2. Bus routes are on a Sunday schedule. DART will provide shuttles between stations to help make up for the lack of rail service, as winter weather moves into North Texas.

Grand Prairie Libraries Closing at 6 p.m. Today

Due to inclement weather, The Grand Prairie Libraries will close at 6 p.m. today.

In-person programs for Wed., Feb 23 are cancelled.

Virtual programs will take place as scheduled.

The Senior Citizen Center of Red Oak

WE WILL BE CLOSED THURS FEB 24TH DUE TO THE CURRENT WEATHER CONDITIONS.

We will resume open hours March 2nd.

Midlothian Veterinary Clinic

Due to possible weather conditions on Thursday, February 24 & 25, we could be closed.

You may text the office at (888) 375-2765 or call at (972) 775-2901 prior to coming in.

Vintage Vibe Closing at 2pm Today/CLOSED 2/24

Due to inclement weather and for the safety of our staff, Vintage Vibe will be closing on:

Wednesday, February 23 at 2pm Thursday, February 24 all day

For any updates/changes please refer to Facebook