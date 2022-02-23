DFW Area School Closures Due To Weather Thursday 2/24

18 shares Facebook

Ice, Sleet & Slippery Roads in DFW Impacts Schools

Arlington ISD NO SCHOOL THURSDAY

2:00 pm Due to the winter weather, all Arlington ISD schools and offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24. There will also be no after-school activities. We will provide another update about Friday, Feb. 25 at a later time.

11:00 am Due to the winter weather, all Arlington ISD after-school activities scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23, have been canceled. We continue to monitor the situation with the National Weather Service and will keep you posted about Thursday, Feb. 24.

Cedar Hill ISD EARLY RELEASE, NO CLASS THURSDAY

1:08 pm Due to the winter weather, CHISD will dismiss scholars EARLY TODAY!

-Buses will run their routes during the early dismissal

-Parents are asked to pickup their scholars quickly

-Campus staff will be available to supervise scholars until parents arrive.

CHISD is also CANCELLING ALL CLASSES FOR THURS. FEB. 24

Cedar Hill ISD is cancelling all after school activities for Wednesday February 23, 2022 due to winter weather conditions. The district will continue to monitor the weather and keep our community updated.

Dallas ISD NO SCHOOL THURSDAY

Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24. More information will be provided later on how campuses will make up this day. Buses will run at the regularly scheduled time today, however, if you would like to pick your child up early from school, you may do so.

Central Staff employees are expected to work remotely tomorrow and should contact their supervisor for additional information.

Please continue to check the district’s website, social media channels, or local media on possible closure information later this week. Bundle up, and we hope your family remains safe over the next few days.

Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of students and staff, all after-school activities, practices, programs, and athletic events are canceled for Wednesday.

DeSoto ISD

All after school practices, games and extra-curricular activities scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.Please note, the district will close all campuses and offices Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. DeSoto ISD will provide an update regarding possible district closures for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 1 pm, tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 24.

11:25 am In anticipation of elevated weather this afternoon, DeSoto ISD will cancel all afterschool activities, today, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

DeSoto ISD is continuing to monitor the developing weather conditions and will provide an update regarding possible closures once a decision has been made.

Duncanville ISD Closed 2/24

Duncanville ISD has canceled all after-school activities today and will be closed tomorrow due to winter weather that is expected to make roadway conditions hazardous.

With this closure, there will be no classes Thursday, February 24 and all district facilities will be closed.

The current school district calendar has additional learning and instruction time built into it. With the added instructional time in the school calendar, teaching and learning will not be adversely impacted.

Stay in, stay warm, and be careful! Also, for the most up-to-date information stay tuned to the district’s website at www.duncanvilleisd.org and social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for information regarding Friday

Fort Worth ISD CLOSED THURSDAY

Fort Worth ISD Cancels Classes, Athletic Events on Thursday, February 24

Schools Will Accommodate Parents Who Wish to Pick Up Children Early Today

Due to anticipated inclement weather and hazardous driving conditions, the Fort Worth ISD will close all campuses on Thursday, February 24. The closure includes all District events, athletics, and after school programs.

Additionally, any parents who wish to collect their students before dismissal time today may do so. School staff will accommodate all requests for early student departures.

Grand Prairie ISD NO SCHOOL 2/24

12:44 pm Due to inclement weather, all Grand Prairie ISD schools and offices will be closed Thursday, February 24, 2022. All extracurricular activities on Thursday have also been canceled. School will remain on a regular schedule today, Wednesday, February 23.

Updates will be posted on our website and on all of our social media channels.

11:30 am All after-school activities and evening classes at Crosswinds have been canceled for today, February 23, 2022, due to possible inclement weather conditions this evening. Beyond the Bell after-school child care will remain open until all students have been picked up by a parent or guardian.

We will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day. Updates will be posted on our website and on all of our social media channels.

To review our Severe Weather Procedures, go to www.gpisd.org/WinterWeather

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

All after-school activities, including elementary extended day after-school care, for today (February 23) have been canceled. For information on specific activities, please contact your coach or sponsor. Please continue to check your email and the District website for additional information as the District continues to monitor the current weather conditions.

Se han cancelado todas las actividades extracurriculares, incluido el cuidado extraescolar de día extendido de escuela primaria el día de hoy (23 de febrero). Para obtener información sobre actividades específicas, por favor comuníquese con su entrenador o patrocinador. Por favor continúe monitoreando su correo electrónico y el sitio web del Distrito para obtener información adicional a medida que el Distrito sigue monitoreando las condiciones de clima actuales.

Harmony Public Schools North Texas Closed 2/24

Due to worsening wintry weather conditions, all Harmony North Texas campuses (except for our two Waco campuses), will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 24.

Again—all Harmony campuses in Dallas, Fort Worth, Carrollton, Euless, Garland and Grand Prairie will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 24. We will continue to monitor weather conditions for Waco, so please check back for announcements regarding possible changes to school operations for Waco.

Lancaster ISD

Mansfield ISD

Due to the forecasted inclement weather, all Mansfield ISD schools will have early release on Wednesday, Feb. 23 with all after-school and athletic activities canceled (including the out-of-school time programs). All schools and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Early release times are as follows:

Elementary schools: 1:30 p.m.

Intermediate schools: 2 p.m.

Middle schools: 2:15 p.m.

High schools: 12:55 p.m.

Ben Barber Innovation Academy: 12:25

Buses will be running their routes during the earlier release time schedule. We are requesting that parents pick up their children as quickly as possible. MISD staff will be available to supervise students until parents arrive.

Safety is always one of our utmost priorities, and we appreciate your cooperation during this time.

MISD administration will continue to monitor the weather throughout the closure. If a change to Friday’s schedule is needed, it will be communicated accordingly. Review the district’s inclement weather procedures here.

Midlothian ISD EARLY RELEASE, NO SCHOOL 2/24

Due to inclement weather and deteriorating road conditions, Midlothian ISD will release early today, Wednesday, February 23, 2022. All after-school activities are canceled today.

Additionally, Midlothian ISD is canceling school for tomorrow, Thursday, February 24.

Today, elementary students will be released at 1:30 p.m., and secondary students will be dismissed at 2:15 p.m. Buses will run their usual routes. Please contact your child’s campus if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your flexibility as we work to keep all students, families, and staff members safe.

Red Oak ISD-Early Release Today, NO SCHOOL 2/24

Due to the deteriorating road conditions and freezing temperatures, Red Oak ISD is releasing students early today (Wednesday, February 23) and we are canceling school tomorrow (Thursday, February 24). All after-school activities are canceled for both days as well.

High school car riders will be released immediately and parents can begin picking students up from all campuses if they are able. Staff will remain at each campus until all students are picked up.

Elementary parents will be contacted to ensure bus riders and walkers will have an adult or person to meet them. Secondary parents can contact their students to decide if they are riding the bus or walking home or should wait for pick up.

Elementary will release at noon today for bus riders and walkers (parents can pick up early).

Middle school will release at 12:30 p.m.

High school will release at 1 p.m.

Please be safe on the roads and bundle up!

Venus ISD

11:30 Venus ISD has been in communication with the National Weather Service. Based on most recent information we expect to continue regular school hours today. Johnson County Emergency Management reports that road temperatures are well above freezing. We will continue to monitor conditions for the rest of the day and concerning Thursday.

Waxahachie ISD- EARLY RELEASE TODAY, NO SCHOOL 2/24

Dear Waxahachie ISD Families,

Out of an abundance of caution, we will be releasing students early today before substantial precipitation is expected to begin. We will release elementary students, including pre-K students, at 1:30 p.m., and secondary students at 2:15 p.m. All after-school activities for today are cancelled.

Given the forecasts for precipitation and freezing temperatures overnight, we have also made the decision to cancel school tomorrow, Thursday, February 24.

Please contact your child’s campus if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your flexibility as we work to keep all students, families, and staff members safe. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and will announce a decision about any potential delays or closures on Friday as soon as we are able to do so.

College Closures/Delays

UNT Dallas– Classes are Virtual Only Wed-Thu, faculty and staff work from home Wednesday and Thursday. UNT says continue checking email for updates.

Xplor Preschool & School Age Care (Mansfield, TX)

Closing this evening at 5 pm. Opens tomorrow at 10 am.