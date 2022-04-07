Duncanville Police Officer Doug Sisk Retires After 35 Years

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A large crowd of well-wishers turned out to celebrate Duncanville Police Officer Doug Sisk’s retirement party at Hopkins Sr. Center March 31. Officer Sisk, who most recently served as Crime Prevention and Community Relations Officer for the department, retired after 35 years of service. The popular police officer, attired in a colorful Hawaiian shirt, looked relaxed and ready for his well-deserved vacation.

In an interview, Sisk said his immediate plans include “working on getting my house remodeled, and then hopefully some traveling.”

After spending so many years working closely with the community, Sisk says he will still be involved as a volunteer, especially for some of his favorite causes like Special Olympics.

Fire Truck Pull June 4

“I will continue to host the largest fire truck pull in Texas,” he said, benefiting Special Olympics. “I will also continue to assist the department with the Law Enforcement Torch Run and our Santa Cop program.”

“The interaction with my Blue Family and the amazing employees of Duncanville,” Sisk said, are the things he’ll miss most about leaving the police department. “I will still be involved in the community but will miss all those contacts I have made over the years.”

“Officer Michelle Arias will do amazing things for the Duncanville Police Department,” Sisk said, “and she has an advantage I did not—to speak Spanish and interact more with the Hispanic community in Duncanville. That is an area I was not able to assist much with due to the language barrier.”

“I want to thank everyone, all the Duncanville Police employees—they are the best of the best, and all the department volunteers in police service and Citizens on Patrol, all the awesome Duncanville City employees, the businesses and organizations, Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, Rotary Club, W&B Service Company, Duncanville Outreach, and many others that assisted me over the years. Most of all I want to thank my family for all their support and understanding over the last 35+ years. To the Citizens of Duncanville: you have the best and most honorable police department in the county, and I hope you will continue to support them as you did me over the years,” he added.

Officer Sisk Awards

The officer has compiled a long list of awards for his outstanding service with Duncanville Police Department over the past three and a half decades. They include 2001 Duncanville Officer of the Year, 2006 Texas Chisholm Trail Crime Prevention Association Overall Outstanding Crime Prevention Specialist, 2007 Texas Chisholm Trail Crime Prevention Association Outstanding Crime Prevention Specialist–Small Agency, 2009 Texas Chisholm Trail Crime Prevention Association Presidential Award, and 2010 Texas Chisholm Trail Crime Prevention Association Overall Outstanding Crime Prevention Specialist. He also received numerous awards from the association, including the 2015 Above and Beyond Award, in subsequent years.

Other awards include 2010 Dallas Cowboys Community Quarterback Award, 2016 Outstanding Volunteer for Area 10 Special Olympics Texas, Certificate of Appreciation from the Dallas Area Robbery Investigators Association, 54 Duncanville Police Department Commendations, 10 Duncanville Police Department Civic Achievement Bars, 3 Duncanville Police Department Commendation Bar, 3 Duncanville Police Department Certificates of Merit Bars, 15 Year Perfect Attendance Bar, 30 Year Safe Driving Bar, and 30 years of service bar.

2019 Duncanville Chamber Man of the Year

In 2019, Officer Doug Sisk was honored as the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year. Even after his retirement, more awards for everyone’s favorite police officer are still being announced. The day after his retirement party, Sisk and his wife Rachel attended the Duncanville Lions Club lunch program to hear President Dub Guthrie announce the couple will serve as Grand Marshalls for the Independence Day Parade on July 4.

After thanking the club for this honor, Sisk took the opportunity to remind everyone the firetruck pull that benefits Special Olympics is next June 4 and needs support. While he may no longer wear Badge #93 or a police uniform, DPD Officer (Ret’d) Doug Sisk has no plans to step back from supporting his community. Volunteering for worthy causes is second nature to this community servant, who will probably be busier after retirement than before—and that’s good news for Duncanville!