DART Returns Nine Major Bus Routes to Regular Frequency

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

On Monday, December 12, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will return nine major bus routes to regular operating service frequency.

In June, to provide service dependability for riders, DART implemented a five-minute service frequency reduction on 31 bus routes due to the nationwide shortage of bus operators. Thanks to an aggressive operator hiring initiative by the agency, DART is returning nine bus routes to regular service ahead of schedule.

Bus Route Frequency Adjustments

15-minute peak and 20-minute midday service will resume on the following routes:

DART Bus Route 13 Ervay

DART Bus Route 15 Buckner

DART Bus Route 16 Ferguson

DART Bus Route 17 Skillman

DART Bus Route 18 Samuell

DART Bus Route 20 Northwest Highway

DART Bus Route 22 Forest Lane

DART Bus Route 38 Ledbetter

DART Bus Route 57 Westmoreland

DART plans to return the remaining 22 bus routes to regular service frequency on January 23, 2023.

Bus Bay Changes

To improve schedule efficiency and provide more direct service, DART Bus Route 13 will serve Hatcher Station in both directions from stops on Elsie Faye Heggins Street. Route 13 will no longer use the triangular routing over Lagow and Robert L. Parish streets to enter the station on Scyene Road.

For more information about these changes, please visit dart.org/servicechange, or contact DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111.