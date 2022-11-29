Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie Debuts New Menu

Facebook

The Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie showed off their new menu with 45 family-friendly items—something for everyone in the group to enjoy. Executive Chef Wiley Bates and his team welcomed guests to an early November tasting with a Shirley Temple Mocktail.

The tasting showcased the kind of elaborate detail and care the culinary wizards in the kitchen put into creating their new menu items. Featured items included the PBB&J Burger and Mega Pan Pizza, items that are only available at Main Event Family Kitchen.

The PBB&J Burger turned out to be better than expected, even for the skeptical grownups at the tasting event. Ingredients are two burger patties, spread with American cheese, peanut butter, blueberry jam, and Applewood smoked bacon on a bun.

Family Friendly Menu

Some other new menu items that were a hit with the local media, families, and foodies attending the tasting were a juicy, tasty Triple Lava Burger (three patties topped with American cheese, smothered in creamy cheese with caramelized onions). We’re told their burger patties are hand-smashed on the grill to create a “perfect patty.”

The big favorite at our table of food writers was the Crispy Chicken Sandwich. It was so good I brought half of it home for lunch the next day. The sandwich contains crispy chicken, tomato, lettuce, pickles, onion, and roasted garlic aioli on a Brioche bun. The specially prepared extra crispy chicken is the key to this great sandwich. It’s marinated for 12 hours, hand-breaded to order, and then fried till crunchy and crispy. We also tried hand-breaded chicken strips with several dips, and they had the same satisfying crunch.

The perfectly seasoned, crisp fries were also a favorite at our table, served with the sandwiches. Loaded Fries are also featured on the new menu. They are topped with seasoned, Applewood-smoked bacon, green onion, cheddar jack cheese, and more creamy cheese.

Main Event Family Kitchen

They do terrific things with bread, starting with their flat bread Mega Pan Pizza that’s a top choice for the kids. We also tried some yummy twisted pretzels and baked cheesy breadsticks. The breadsticks feature a five cheese blend on focaccia bread served with marinara sauce and house-made ranch.

Nachos are loaded with three-cheese queso, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheddar-jack cheese, avocado cream, tortilla chips (beef can be substituted upon request). Spinach dip features a five-cheese blend, creamed spinach, and tortilla chips. Loaded Queso features seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and three-cheese queso. Other Queso variations include a Triple Dip that adds guacamole and salsa.

The Wing Platter (with fries or tots) includes a variety of bone-in or boneless wings with a wide array of sauces and rubs that range from Honey BBQ to Cajun Rub.

Main Event Born in Lewisville

Did you know Main Event actually started here in North Texas, with their first location opening in Lewisville in 1998? There are now numerous Main Event entertainment centers across the U.S., including 21 Texas locations (soon to be 22 when a new Main Event opens in Beaumont).

Main Event features much more than just food, with plenty of activities and games to keep everyone in the family busy and occupied for hours. Having these great family favorite options available for a lunch or dinner break helps turn your visit into an even more festive event. Main Event in Grand Prairie, open about a year now, is the closest location for our readers. The huge complex is easily reached by car, just off Highway 161 at 3106 S. 161. Call 972-641-2695 for more information.