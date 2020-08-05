Dallas Sidekicks Team Needs Dancers

If you love to dance, here’s your chance! Dallas Sidekicks Dancers, the professional dance team for the Dallas Sidekicks of Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), are hiring more dancers. Due to Covid-19, virtual auditions for their 2020-2021 dance team are being held. Application deadline is August 9, and the fee is $25.

“We are excited to have our 2020-2021 Dallas Sidekicks Dancers auditions this year. Although this year will be virtual, I believe it will widen the amount of talent. We look forward to connecting with talented individuals sharing the passion of dance and performance,” says Janae Green, Director of Dallas Sidekicks Dancers.

The Sidekicks are looking for individuals who are team players, well-spoken, and who embody a true professional both on and off the field. Applications and waiver forms are due by noon on August 9. Applicants will receive a choreography video with instructions about the video audition they will submit to the judges. Fifteen to twenty dancers will be chosen, and the Dance Team will be announced August 24.

Dancers Play Important Role

“The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers are such an integral part of our team and community. They represent the Sidekicks with the upmost professionalism on and off the field. On the field, they are the best dance team in the MASL and off the field they are engrained in the DFW community representing the Dallas Sidekicks at events, working with local charities and mentoring the next generation of dancers. We were fortunate to have hired former Dallas Mavericks Dancer Janae Green as our Dance Director last year and she did a tremendous job with our great group of dancers. She has big aspirations for her team, and we are very excited to see her take the Dallas Sidekicks Dancers to an even higher level this year,” said Paul Donaghy, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Dallas Sidekicks.

To help applicants prepare for auditions, prep classes are being offered every Thursday for $15 at the Frisco Dance Studio, 4350 West Main Street, #135 in Frisco. They also provide mock auditions on a first come, first serve basis, with a maximum of 20 girls for $25 each. The prep classes and mock auditions are both taught by professional NBA dancers, NFL cheerleaders, and current Sidekick Dancers. To sign up applicants can email [email protected]

The dance team members are a key component to the Dallas Sidekicks in-game entertainment. Fans can enjoy their performances at half time and in between quarters. The dancers also represent the Dallas Sidekicks at various community and charitable events and appearances.

Save

Comments

comments