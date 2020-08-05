Ellis County Reports 63 Active COVID-19 Cases

Ellis County Reports 2 New COVID-19 Deaths

According to the case line list provided by THT for August 4th, today’s report includes an increase of 56 recoveries, increasing the total recoveries in Ellis County to 2,404. Additionally, there have been a total of 2,495 reported positive cases in Ellis County including 63 (4 probable and 59 confirmed) active cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard, there have been 22,501 tests administered in Ellis County.

It is with a heavy heart that we report the loss of two lives in Ellis County due to COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who have experienced loss during these challenging times. It is important to remember that every number presented in these reports are reflective of someone’s neighbor, friend, and loved one and that we all take preventative measures to keep our community healthy and safe.

Ellis County reports on COVID-19 cases as they are distributed to the Local Health Authority from the Texas Health Trace (THT) platform. In order to uphold transparency, today’s report includes corrections made by the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) in the case line lists received from the State. These corrections include removing duplicated cases, removing case counts that were outside the county’s jurisdiction, and adjusting cases to the appropriate city jurisdiction.

Based on data from North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, Ellis County reports 23 confirmed COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Sixteen or on a medsurg unit with seven in ICU.

Free COVID-19 Testing In Ellis County

For free COVID-19 testing in Ellis County through August 12, from 8am-2pm, GoGetTested is hosting a free testing site at First Baptist Church, 450 E-US 287, Waxahachie, Texas 75165. . Schedule a time to get tested at: www.gogettested.com

