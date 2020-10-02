Dallas Police Investigating Vandalism Incident At Dallas Police Department

DPD Seeks Information On “Criminal Mischief” Incident On October 1

On October 1, 2020, at about 8:30 p.m., an unknown person(s) vandalized the front entrance area with red paint at Jack Evans Police Headquarters located at 1400 S. Lamar Street. There were two adult females detained for questioning and subsequently released. During the course of this investigation, it was learned that a group of approximately 30 protesters were out front of police headquarters demonstrating with their theme “Vigil to Honor Lives Taken at the Hands of DPD.’

The group left police headquarters and marched to another location in the 1400 block of Griffith Street where they vandalized that facility. The protesters then returned to police headquarters and began vandalizing the front entrance area with red painted handprints before dispersing. The cameras at police headquarters are operational with the exception of two that were down for maintenance. Investigators are currently reviewing the surveillance cameras and are seeking witnesses.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Andrea Kunzler at (214) 670-5813. This investigation is documented on case number 175056-2020

Save

Comments

comments