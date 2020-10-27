Dallas Mayor & Judge Urge Residents to #StaySpookyStaySafe for a 2020 #HalloweenAtHome

Stay Spooky Safe This Halloween

DALLAS – With Halloween just around the corner, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and County Judge Clay Jenkins are reminding residents that while this year’s Halloween will be different than previous years, the holiday can still be fun and safe.

With rising COVID-19 cases, an increase in hospitalizations, and the County now back in the “Red-High Community Risk for COVID-19 Transmission,” traditional activities such as trick-or-treating are discouraged. Alternatives such as virtual costume contests, cookie decorating, in-home candy hunting, and watching Halloween movies are safe choices for families looking for ideas.

“This year’s Halloween at home will be a chance to create new family traditions. My family will be celebrating at home by carving pumpkins, taking an “edible brains” baking class and watching scary movies,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “While traditional activities will have to be put on hold this year, there are plenty of safe and family friendly alternatives that public health professionals recommend to keep you and your loved ones safe during the current pandemic. Our COVID-19 community risk is high in Dallas County, so Mayor Johnson and I are joining together to ask you to heed their advice and incorporate safer activities into your celebrations this year.”

Watch Scary Movies, Bake Spooky Treats

“Halloween, like many holidays, is usually a day to gather with our loved ones. This year, however, we need to keep our distance to protect our families, our friends, our neighbors, and our communities from COVID-19. I understand people are tired of the pandemic, and I would love to take my boys trick-or-treating this year and join friends at a Halloween party. But we will instead celebrate at home as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. I join Judge Jenkins in urging other Dallas families to do the same this weekend as we work to slow the spread of this virus and keep Dallas safe and healthy,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Residents are encouraged to share their photos using #StaySpookyStaySafe #HalloweenAtHome. Mayor Johnson and Judge Jenkins will mention, retweet, and share select photos as well as post their own safe alternatives.

Save

Comments

comments