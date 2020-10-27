Fort Brewery & Pizza Will Relocate, Current Location Remains Open

Parking, More Beer and More Seating

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (October 27, 2020) – Fort Brewery & Pizza announced today that the brewery and restaurant will relocate to a 25,000 square-foot facility located at 2737 Tillar Street. The current brewpub will remain open while the new flagship location is under construction. A grand opening is scheduled for April 2021.

Owners Will Churchill and Corrie Watson, twin great-grandchildren of famed Fort Worth car dealer Frank Kent, opened the Magnolia Avenue location in March 2018. The purchase and move to the former Parker Candy factory will allow Fort Brewery & Pizza to increase beer production, offer a larger seating area and have dedicated parking.

“We are excited to bring an environment to Fort Worth that may be one of the first COVID-inspired designs for all families to enjoy,” Churchill said.

Rogue Architects was selected to design the new facility which will feature a retractable roof covering a 3,500 square foot-outdoor patio, making it usable year-round and in all weather conditions. The expansive patio will feature a family-friendly area with patio games and offer opportunities for social distancing in an open-air environment. Sports fans will enjoy multiple TVs inside for game day, and couples will enjoy intimate indoor dining options, perfect for date-night. The expanded facility will offer large windows so guests can watch the brewing process. A large screen movie projector will allow for movie nights, a stage will be erected for concerts and private outdoor cabanas will be offered for rent.

“As a Fort Worth-based firm, we are appreciative of the Fort team’s commitments to creative reuse of the Parker factory building and support of the local community,” said Jeramy Williams, Principal of Rogue Architects. “We are looking forward to bringing the Fort Brewery vision and craft brew vibe to life in the new flagship Tillar Street location.”

New 25,000 Square-Foot Facility to Open in April 2021

An expanded beer and wine menu will offer current and new favorites including seasonal rotations, seltzers and slushy seltzers. A larger variety of wines, handpicked by the sommelier from Cadillac Wines, will be featured. And, murals by local Fort Worth artists will adorn the building and offer photo opportunities for visitors.

For Churchill and Watson, Fort Brewery & Pizza is all about the people, the passion and the friendships that make Fort Worth great.

“Our great, great, grandfather Carrol Peak came here with his wife Florence in 1854. Their children, Clara and Howard, were the first babies born in Fort Worth. Carrol spent his entire life helping Fort Worth grow; he was Fort Worth’s first doctor, opened its first drug store, founded the oldest surviving church, created the town’s first mail service and established the first public school,” Churchill said. “With Fort Brewery & Pizza, we honor our legacy and continue their work in building a community we’re all proud of.”

About Fort Brewery & Pizza

Fort Brewery & Pizza offers craft beer, artisan pizza and an inviting place for the whole community to kick off their boots, hang with good friends and make pals with their taste buds. Learn more at www.fortbrewery.com.

About Rogue Architects

Rogue Architects was founded in 2010 by Principals Kevin Finestead. Don Rorschach and Jeremy Williams. Located in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas, with a team of more than 30, Rogue provides restaurant, retail and corporate architecture, interior design and entitlements services for clients nationwide. Learn more at www.roguearchitects.com.

