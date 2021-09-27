Dallas County Reports Total of 1,074 COVID-19 Cases And 17 Deaths

Facebook

17 Additional Deaths Are Being Reported Today

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 1,074 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, 696 confirmed cases and 378 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 326,995 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 57,256 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 4,604 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness. These are the new case totals accumulated from Friday. Tomorrow’s press release will include the numbers of new cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) provided more than 500,000 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which operated January 11 through July 17. A pop-up vaccination clinic took place at Fair Park through September 18. DCHHS will make the vaccine available every day the State Fair is open, from 10am-6pm, at a clinic located behind Big Tex between the Tower and Grand buildings.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A female age 10 youth who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

To date, a total of 205 cases with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have been identified in residents of Dallas County, including: 146 cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variants; three B.1.351 (Beta) variants; thirty-six B.1.617.2 (Delta) variants; and twenty P.1 (Gamma) variants.

Twenty-three have been hospitalized and four have died. One fully vaccinated patient subsequently became ill from B.1.1.7 infection and died. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 37 (week ending 9/18/21) was 934, which is a rate of 35.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

69% of Dallas County Residents 12 & Up Have Received One COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

As of the week ending 9/18/2021, about 69% of Dallas County residents age 12 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. About 83% of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Week 37 were Dallas County residents who were not fully vaccinated.

In Dallas County, 8,946 cases of COVID-19 breakthrough COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated individuals have been confirmed to date, of which 403 (4.5%) were hospitalized and 73 have died due to COVID-19.

Of all Dallas County residents tested for COVID-19 by PCR during the week ending 9/18/2021 (CDC week 37), 13.5% of respiratory specimens tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. For week 37, area hospital labs have continued to report elevated numbers and proportions of respiratory specimens that are positive for other respiratory viruses by molecular tests: parainfluenza (1.9%), rhinovirus/enterovirus (33%) and RSV (10%).

“The number of new cases have remained consistently high in recent days. There is still a high level of COVID-19 spread in our community. Please don’t assume it’s just allergies or a cold, test if you have symptoms or have been exposed. To find a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas County, please visit: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/testing-locations.php. We will update with new testing site options as they become available.

Thanks to our continued use of mitigating measures, including vaccination, the number of hospitalizations has started to slowly decline. The community members at highest risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 are the unvaccinated. In recent days we have started to provide more and more third dose vaccinations to certain residents who qualify. It is particularly important for all individuals over 65 and older and individuals over 50 with underlying conditions who received their second dose of Pfizer more than 6 months ago to find a location to receive their booster shot. To find a vaccination location near you, please visit Vaccines.gov,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php