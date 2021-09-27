Last Dallas VideoFest Sept. 29-Oct. 3

Facebook

The 34th Dallas VideoFest, and also the last local video festival created by Dallas film maker Bart Weiss, runs Sept. 29-Oct. 3 in various locations. Here are a few of the films with special appeal to local filmgoers on the 2021 Dallas VideoFest’s extensive and diverse schedule.

“Big Tex Been Dead”-Texans gather for a day at the State Fair filled with food, performances, and Big Tex himself. After being lost for nearly 50 years, this film has been newly restored and makes its world premiere here, courtesy of The University of Georgia Libraries. Showings – Sat, Oct 2nd, 4:00 PM @ Angelika Film Center – Theater 3.

“102 Degrees” Told through dance, the documentary takes audiences on Teresa’s transitional journey as she serves as a nurse during the pandemic. Showing Sun, Oct 3rd, 12 noon @ Angelika Film Center – Theater 2.

Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait

Told in the cinematic tradition of classic westerns, this feature-length film gives viewers the opportunity to ride alongside modern working cowboys on some of America’s largest and most remote cattle ranches. The movie documents the lives of the men and women working on these “big outfit” ranches – some of which are over one million acres – and still require full crews of horseback mounted workers to tend large herds of cattle.

Narrated through first-hand accounts from the cowboys themselves, the story is steeped in authenticity and explores the rewards and hardships of a celebrated but misunderstood way of life, including the challenges that lie ahead for the cowboys critical to providing the world’s supply of beef. Showing: Sat, Oct 2, 8:30 p.m. @ Angelika Film Center-Theater 2.

“Eddy’s World” is an intimate portrait of a 98-year-old working toy inventor whose creativity and curiosity keep him young and healthy. This documentary short brings together stories of toys and stories of life in one engaging personal journey. Showing: Sat, Oct 2nd, 6 p.m. Angelika Film Center – Theater 3.

“James Surls: This Place, Everywhere”-American visual artist James Surls is well-known for using natural forms to inspire a greater understanding of our humanity. The documentary follows the nternationally acclaimed sculptor’s journey to create a monumental focal point for the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum that would help museum-goers feel a sense of context, a sense of peace, and ultimately a sense of hope, as they reflect on some of humanity’s worst atrocities. In doing so, we see how our memories of the past can propel us into the future with greater promise. Showing: Sun, Oct 3, 1 p.m. @ Angelika Film Center Theater 2.

“The Silent Witness Speaks

Fifty years after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, we hear from Mary Ann Moorman, an eyewitness at Dealey Plaza who shared her story with documentary filmmaker Alan Govenar. His film is currently on display at an exhibit at the International Center of Photography entitled: “JFK: A Bystanders View of History.” Showings – Sat, Oct 2, 6 p.m. @ Angelika Film Center-Theater 3.

“Tin Sandwich Blues,” A 78-year-old blues harmonica player in Birmingham, Alabama reminisces about his lifelong musical journey in preparation for his return to public performance after a 13-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Showing: Sat. Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. Angelika Film Center Theater 3.

“Truly Texas Mexican”

Delicious Comida Casera (home cooking) of Texas Mexican American families, created by indigenous businesswomen, rose to fame in the late 1800s. Later dubbed “Chili Queens,” the innovative women chefs were harassed and forced out of business, victims of racism. The road movie weaves through San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Brownsville and other Texas cities, naming the racism that erased the origins of Texas Mexican food, and supressed Native American history.

But intrepid women kept on cooking and creating native dishes, flavorful creations that became classics. In the process, they strengthened the community’s living memory and heritage. They continually build a table where ALL ARE WELCOME. Showing: Sat. Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.., Angelika Film Center Theater 2.

For more information about Dallas Video Fest, or to reserve tickets for any of the documentaries, visit videofest.eventive.org/films.