Dallas County Reports Record High Hospitalizations For 3rd Consecutive Day

2,427 New COVID-19 Cases & 17 Deaths

“Today we report another 2,427 new COVID cases and 17 deaths. We are ramping up vaccine distribution daily and this Monday we will have several new sites open. To register for the vaccine, go to http://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination.php.

Also, please remember now it is more important than ever that we use the proven facts that will keep us safe until the vaccine can be broadly administered. With the high spread we’re seeing in the community, January and February will be our worst months for both hospitalizations and new COVID cases. It is more important than ever that we follow the doctors’ advice to wear our masks, frequently wash our hands and avoid crowds and get-togethers. The smart decisions we make today will have an impact on the numbers in two weeks and keep our community and our country as strong as possible at this critical time.

If we make those smart decisions, we should see the benefit of early vaccinations in our healthcare workers and most vulnerable residents leading to lower hospitalization rates in March. We have a chance to get back to our pre-COVID activities faster if we all work together and support one another by making thoughtful and patriotic decisions to keep ourselves and our community safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

There were 1,145 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Tuesday, January 5. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 651 for the same time-period, which represents around 23 percent of all emergency department visits in the county.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 2,427 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,817 confirmed cases and 610 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 183,974 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 22,828 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,715 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

