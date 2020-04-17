Dallas County Reports 124 New COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County Reports 5 New Deaths, 124 New COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 17, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 124 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,190.

Five additional deaths are being reported, including:

­ A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A woman in her 60’s who was a resident a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Most (69%) deaths have been male. Twenty deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today’s numbers illustrate the importance of continuing to make good personal responsibility choices to #FlattenTheCurve. Remember each trip to an essential business carries with it some risk, so plan ahead and make a list of what you need. Starting Saturday, to the extent possible, all visitors and essential business employees are required to wear a cloth face covering when at an essential business or on public transportation,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Save

Comments

comments