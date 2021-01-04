Dallas County Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Website

Dallas County Residents Should Register For COVID-19 Vaccine

With COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Texas, those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B are searching for places to get vaccinated in Dallas/Ft. Worth. If you are a resident of Dallas County in either Phase 1A or Phase 1B, you can register and get pre-screened on the COVID-19 vaccination registration and pre-screening site. While vaccine supply is extremely limited, DCHHS anticipates receiving additional supply in the coming weeks and months. The registration website is for vaccination eligibility only at DCHHS, and not for all providers within Dallas County.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, “Right now, we have no remaining vaccine but expect more from the state soon. We still have people in phase 1A that must be given the vaccine even as we begin phase 1B. Currently, this DCHHS site will only sign up Dallas County residents and priority within 1B will be given to those with the highest vulnerability scores until more vaccine is available. Meanwhile, we are working with the DFW Hospital Council and others to ramp up equitable and rapid vaccinations countywide.”

New Vaccine Shipments Expected Soon

Dallas County residents can to go https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination.php to register, be pre-screened and received additional information on the COVID-19 vaccine. Registrants will be notified of next steps as additional vaccine becomes available. The registration is for Dallas County residents only who are in phase 1A or phase 1B as defined by DSHS.

“As more vaccine becomes available, we will work through the registration list and determine eligibility. We hope to receive additional allocations from the state soon so that we can continue to work with our partners and begin to meet the needs of our community and turn the corner in the fight against this virus,” added Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

“All providers that have received COVID-19 vaccine must immediately vaccinate healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65, and people with medical conditions that put them at a greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19. No vaccine should be kept in reserve.” DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, M.D.

Phase 1B recipients include:

People 65 years of age and older

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



If you are in Phase 1A or 1B, please visit the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations map to see if and where you might be able to get a vaccine today. Remember, your ability to get a vaccine today or this week will depend on vaccine availability at your provider’s office, clinic, or facility. Please call ahead to your provider.

